Balkman vows to start the new year right with Tanduay Alab Pilipinas

Published 10:39 PM, January 01, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Renaldo Balkman promised to redeem himself by being the "best role model" as he returns to the Philippines to fortify Tanduay Alab Pilipinas.

Balkman posted a photo and video on Facebook that expressed his gratitude for another opportunity to play ball in the Philippines. The Puerto Rico national team player stated that he is coming back with a "valuable lesson" from his actions 5 years ago that resulted in his ban from the PBA.

"Thankful for another opportunity to do what I love to do.... bringing back that college number #34 to get back to my roots, 5 years to the day I did something i regret and a I learned a valuable lesson from it, always remember to keep your composure and to be the best role model you can be, now I finally have a chance for redemption," read Balkman's post.

The former member of the Petron Blaze Boosters, now renamed as the San Miguel Beermen, was barred from the league for choking former teammate Arwind Santos after shoving referees and other team mates following a no-call.

Player agent Sheryl Reyes, who recruited Balkman back to the Philippines, also asked the public "to give the man a break" from the "Balkman choke jokes" that circulated around social media after the announcement at the dawn of the New Year. Reyes mentioned that Balkman continued his basketball career peacefully after the incident.

New year new vibes here they are with the balkman choke jokes ,give the man a break,after the philippines he has lived a peaceful life with a good number of championships and national team appearances he is coming to play for Alab for the abl yo represent the philippines — Sheryl Sanchez Reyes (@FemaleAgentSR) December 31, 2017

After the early morning announcement from Alab Pilipinas, Balkman together with Ginebra import Justin Brownlee were called up to join the ASEAN Basketball League team with their first appearance set for Wednesday, January 3 against Westports Malaysia Dragons at the Filoil Flying V Arena. – Rappler.com