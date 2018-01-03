IN PHOTOS: Renaldo Balkman comes up big in his Alab Pilipinas debut
MANILA, Philippines – Renaldo Balkman began his campaign to rehab his image in the Philippines and be 'the best role model' he can be, helping the Tanduay Alab Pilipinas earn a victory on Wednesday, January 3 at the Filoil Flying V Arena.
Balkman tallied 17 points behind Justin Brownlee's 29 points in their debuts as Alab's 3-game losing streak came to an end with a 90-79 victory over the Westports Malaysia Dragons in their first meeting in the ASEAN Basketball League.
Here are some photos of Balkman's first game back in the Philippines:
– Rappler.com
