Balkmans shows what he is capable of in Alab's victory over the Dragons

Published 11:20 PM, January 03, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Renaldo Balkman began his campaign to rehab his image in the Philippines and be 'the best role model' he can be, helping the Tanduay Alab Pilipinas earn a victory on Wednesday, January 3 at the Filoil Flying V Arena.

Balkman tallied 17 points behind Justin Brownlee's 29 points in their debuts as Alab's 3-game losing streak came to an end with a 90-79 victory over the Westports Malaysia Dragons in their first meeting in the ASEAN Basketball League.

Here are some photos of Balkman's first game back in the Philippines:

– Rappler.com