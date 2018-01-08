Vosotros packs his bags and is off to Thailand for better opportunities

Published 7:02 PM, January 08, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Former De La Salle University star Almond Vosotros is heading to Thailand to play in the Thailand Basketball Super League (TBSL).

Thailand Bound. #BasketballNeverStop — Almond Vosotros (@VossAlmond17) January 7, 2018

The sharpshooter did not disclose which club and division he would join in Thailand. Rappler is trying to reach him and waiting for his reply.

A number of Filipino basketball players, such as former University of the East standout Paul Zamar, have moved over to Thailand ever since the league announced that teams would be allowed to field in two world imports and two heritage imports (players from other Southeast Asian countries or players with at least one Southeast Asian parent).

Vosotros suited up for the Green Archers in 2010 and helped the team clinch the 2013 PCCL and UAAP championships. The starting shooting guard averaged 14 points, 5 rebounds, two assists and one steal per game in the 2013-2014 UAAP season. He ended his career with the Green Archers in 2014.

After his UAAP stint, Vosotros played for the Cebuana Lhuillier Gems in the PBA D-League where he scored a career high of 26 points.

Vosotros was drafted by Blackwater Elite in the 2015 PBA draft as the 13th overall pick and was signed up for a two-year contract by the team. But after his contract expired, the lethal shooter has not had a new contract with any PBA team.

Vosotros boasts a number of international accolades playing for the Gilas Pilipinas. In 2015, he was included in the SEABA Championship and 28th Southeast Asian (SEA) Games rosters, where the Philippines successfully bagged gold medals in both tournaments hosted by Singapore. Vosotros also made it to the 2016 SEABA Cup line-up where the Philippines earned its second title in the league.

In 2017, Vosotros made his SEA Games return which saw the Gilas Pilipinas earn their 18th gold medal in the regional meet. – Rappler.com