Alab Pilipinas fails to nab their 4th straight win in the ABL

Published 10:02 PM, January 10, 2018

MANILA, Philippines (UPDATED) – The Singapore Slingers ended Tanduay Alab Pilipinas' 3-game winning streak with a 90-80 victory on Wednesday, January 10, at the Filoil Flying V Arena in San Juan.

3 days after their first meeting this season in Singapore, Alab Pilipinas failed to repeat their victory at the OCBC arena which resulted to a overtime victory for Alab.

Chris Charles led the Slingers with a massive double-double of 27 points and 13 rebounds as he shot 11-of-18 from the field.

From the Philippines' side, Renaldo Balkman notched a double-double with 24 points and 12 rebounds while passing out two assists and making 5 blocks. 3 other players from the team scored double digits including Justin Brownlee and Bobby Ray Parks who tallied 16 points apiece and Urbiztondo who chipped in 12 points.

Alab built a comfortable 7-point lead at the end of the first quarter. The Slingers started stronger in the second quarter with a 12-0 run that ended with an Alfred Mandani triple to see Singapore lead by 5 (26-21).

The home team managed to bring the game to a tie thrice in the second quarter alone, but was unable to garner the lead as Mandani buried another trey that gave Singapore a 4-point lead at halftime.

The third quarter saw Rico Maierhofer and Justin Brownlee combine for a 11-2 run that tied the game at 64-all heading into the final frame.

The Slingers managed to pull away the lead in the fourth quarter to as much as 10 points as Mandani scored 11 points in the last 7 minutes including the dagger three with 1:03 left in the game.

Alab Pilipinas now stands with a 3-4 record while the Slingers improve to 4-5 in the ASEAN Basketball League.

The Scores

Singapore Slingers (90) – Charles 29, Mandani 23, Alexander 20, Goh 6, Liew 5, Ng 3, Low 2, Lim 2, Oh 0, Tay 0, Folkoff 0.

Alab Pilipinas (80) – Balkman 24, Brownlee 16, Parks 16, Urbiztondo 12, Maierhofer 6, Raymundo 4, Celiz 2, Domingo 0, Alabanza 0, Sumalinog 0, Hontiveros 0.

Quarter Scores: 12-19, 42-38, 64-64, 90-80.

– Rappler.com