Balkman and Santos have let bygones be bygones

Published 12:00 PM, January 11, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Renaldo Balkman and Arwind Santos have left their strained relations behind in 2013.

Now that both players are playing on the same soil again, Balkman would want to take some time to hang out and catch up with Santos. The two haven't gotten a chance to see each other since Balkman arrived in Manila, but the Puerto Rican will be on the look out for the local "Spiderman" Santos.

"I'll be looking for him," said Balkman. "Man, if you get this message, I'm down here so one day, we go out for lunch and then whatever you want to do, we'll just talk."

Balkman even joked: "If you are ever looking for me, I would give you my number right now but I can't because right now I don't even have a phone number."

After Balkman expressed his desire to return to the PBA eventually, Santos agreed that he would want Balkman back in the PBA – under the condition that he would play on the same team as Santos, despite being the victim of the choking incident.

"Wala naman problema sa akin," said Santos in a text message to Rappler. "Ang aking lang po, everybody deserves a second chance."

(I have no problem with that. For me, everybody deserves a second chance.)

Balkman gave a positive response to that idea, saying that playing on the same team again would greatly help in their reconciliation.

"That'd be great not only for him, but for me too you know. Teaming with him again, I go for another run with it," said Balkman "Even throughout the things that happened, that's all in the past."

The Alab import continued to lead the team by recording a double-double of 24 points and 12 rebounds, while dishing out two assists and making 5 blocks. He also suffered his first loss with team against the Singapore Slingers at the Filoil Flying V Arena in San Juan on Wednesday, January 10. – Rappler.com