The Philippine team keeps its promise to show 'unselfish basketball' in the ASEAN Basketball League

Published 10:15 PM, January 14, 2018

MANILA, Philippines (UPDATED) – Tanduay Alab Pilipinas found its rhythm in demolishing the highest scoring team of the league, the Mono Vampire Basketball Club, 114-87, on Sunday, January 14, at Stadium 29 in Bangkok, Thailand.

Alab immediately recovered from snapping their 3-game winning streak with a loss to the Singapore Slingers at home, as they pulled off a 27-point drubbing of the 3rd-seeded Mono Vampire.

The Philippine team kept their promise to show "unselfish basketball" after the loss by dishing out a total of 32 assists in Sunday's match.

Justin Brownlee flirted with a triple-double as he led Alab with 29 points, 8 rebounds, and 9 assists. He went 12-of-22 from the field, including 3-of-18 from the 3-point range.

Singletary led the 3 double-digit scorers of Mono Vampire with 24 points. Former University of the East Red Warrior Paul Zamar followed with 20 points, while 7-foot-6 center Samuel Deguara – also the tallest man in Italy and Malta – chipped in 17 points.

Bobby Ray Parks Jr led Alab's hot start as he drained back-to-back triples that gave the Philippine team an early 8-point lead, 15-7. But the team almost seemed to cool down as Mono Vampire managed to cut the deficit to 4 points with 1:36 left in the first quarter.

Josh Urbiztondo buried his 4th triple in the second quarter with 3:01 left to give Alab an 18-point lead. Alab import Renaldo Balkman was subbed out in the last 2:39 of the first half, which saw head coach Jimmy Alapag unleash an all-Filipino lineup to limit the Thai team.

Mono Vampire imports Deguara and Mike Singletary led the scoring for the Thai team early in the second half. The home team failed to sustain their offense as Alab Pilipinas limited them to zero field goals in 3 minutes of the 3rd quarter.

Alab Pilipinas left no mercy for Mono Vampire as they brought the game to a massive 33-point lead via Brownlee's solo 5-0 run in the final frame.

Alab's record improved to 4-4, while Mono Vampire fell to 5-4 in the ASEAN Basketball League.

The Scores:

Alab (114) – Brownlee 29, Parks 19, Urbiztondo 17, Balkman 14, Raymundo 10, Maierhofer 7, Javelona 6, Domingo 4, Alabanza 4, Celiz 2, Hontiveros 2, Sumalinog 0.



Vampires (87) – Singletary 24, Zamar 20, Deguara 17, Brickman 7, Boonyai 5, Ananti 4, Chanthachon 3, Khukandhin 2, Phuangla 2, Apiromvilaichai 2, Samerjai 1, Kruatiwa 0.



Quarter scores: 32-22, 54-37, 88-62, 114-87.

– Rappler.com