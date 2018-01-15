Almond Vosotros enters the TBSL with mixed emotions including a desire to one day return to the PBA

Published 6:50 PM, January 15, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Former Gilas Pilipinas cadet Almond Vosotros has joined Mono Thewphaingarm (Mono Thew) Basketball Club in the Thailand Basketball Super League (TBSL), which opens its 2018 season on Saturday, January 20.

While he looks forward to playing abroad, Vosotros laments that the lack of opportunities he found in the Philippines to play the sport he loves

"Gustong gusto ko talaga maglaro ng basketball kasi ito yung dream ko simula bata pa ako. Medyo mahirap kasi malayo ako sa family ko and sa anak ko, pero gagawin ko lahat para sa kanila," said Vosotros in a Facebook message to Rappler.

(I really want to play basketball because this was my dream since I was a kid. It's just a bit hard because I'm far from my family and my child, but I will do everything for them.)

Vosotros had signed a two-year contract with Blackwater in 2015, but received limited playing time. He saw more action as one of the Gilas cadets in the 2015 and 2017 Southeast Asian Games, among other international tournaments, but was not signed by any Philippine club after his contract expired.

"Nagdadasal din ako palagi na sana makabalik ako sa PBA kasi sobrang dream ko na balang araw makalaro na ulit ako sa PBA kung mabibigyan ulit ng chance," said the former De La Salle University standout.

(I’m always praying to get back into the PBA because it’s really my dream to play again in the PBA if I were given a chance.)

Mono Thew finished 3rd place in the 2017 TBSL season with an 8-6 record, bringing in mixed emotions for Vosotros before the team's first game on Saturday, January 27.

"Yung feelings ko before our first game, mix of emotions, sobrang excited kasi makakapaglaro na ulit ako pero at the same time, nalulungkot kasi hindi ako mapapanuod ng mga mahal ko sa buhay. Pero ayun nga, lahat gagawin ko para makabalik ulit ako sa PBA kung mabibigyan ulit ng chance."

(My feelings before our first game, mix of emotions. I'm very excited because I get to play again but at the same time, I'm sad because my loved ones in my life will not be able to watch me play. But there, I will do everything to get back into the PBA if given a chance.) – Rappler.com