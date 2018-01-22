SJ Belangel leapfrogs Will Gozum in the rankings

Published 9:28 PM, January 22, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Ateneo Blue Eaglets big man Kai Sotto and La Salle Junior Blazers point guard Joel Cagulangan continue to banner the Chooks-to-Go/National Basketball Training Center (NBTC) 24.

Ateneo's senior point guard SJ Belangel dropped 20 points that helped steer the Blue Eaglets to an unblemished 10-0 record. With his exploits, he became the 3rd-ranked player of the week by concensus, leapfrogging Mapua High School's Will Gozum.

FEU guard Ljay Gonzales and Ateneo swingman Dave Ildefonso also moved up the ladder while UST Tiger Cub ace CJ Cansino dropped to 8th after finishing 4th last week.

Ateneo's Joaqui Manuel's workhorse style of play paid debuted at rank no. 21 this week. After firing 51 points last weekend, Tay Tung High School's Harold Alarcon was named as the 22nd top prospect. Joshua Yerro of University of Visayas rounded up the list.

The Chooks-to-Go/National Basketball Training Center 24 is the first-ever attempt to rank the top High School prospects in the country today. Players are ranked weekly using the following criteria: league stats, impact in team, team record, leadership, defense, offense, and level of competition.

The rankings will be used to determine the 24 players who will take part in the annual SM-NBTC High School All-Star Game on March at the SM Mall of Asia Arena.

Week 2:

1. Kai Sotto ADMU

Last wk rank: 1

2. Joel Cagulangan LSGH

Last wk rank: 2

3. SJ Belangel ADMU

Last wk rank: 5

4. Will Gozum MU

Last wk rank: 3

5. Ljay Gonzales FEU

Last wk rank: 6

6. Dave Ildefonso ADMU

Last wk rank: 8

7. Rhayann Amsali NU

Last wk rank: 7

8. CJ Cansino UST

Last wk rank: 4

9. Clint Escamis MU

Last wk rank: 9

10. Aaron Fermin AU

Last wk rank: 9

11. Terrence Fortea NU

Last wk rank: 16

12. RJ Abarientos FEU

Last wk rank: 15

13. Inand Fornilos LSGH

Last wk rank: 11

14. Evan Nelle SBC

Last wk rank: 12

15. Warren Bonifacio MU

Last wk rank: 13

16. John Galinato CKSC

Last wk rank: 14

17. Mac Guadana LPU

Last wk rank: 18

18. RavenCortez DLSZ

Last wk rank: 19

19. Harvey Pagsanjan HOPE

Last wk rank: 20

20. Maui Cruz EAC

Last wk rank: 23

21. Joaqui Manuel ADMU

Last wk rank: N/A

22. Harold Alarcon TAY TUNG HS BACOLOD

Last wk rank: N/A

23. Jancork Cabahug UV

Last wk rank: 17

24. Joshua Yerro UV

Last wk rank: N/A

– Rappler.com