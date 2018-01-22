NBTC 24 Week 2: Eaglet SJ Belangel catapults to top 3
MANILA, Philippines – Ateneo Blue Eaglets big man Kai Sotto and La Salle Junior Blazers point guard Joel Cagulangan continue to banner the Chooks-to-Go/National Basketball Training Center (NBTC) 24.
Ateneo's senior point guard SJ Belangel dropped 20 points that helped steer the Blue Eaglets to an unblemished 10-0 record. With his exploits, he became the 3rd-ranked player of the week by concensus, leapfrogging Mapua High School's Will Gozum.
FEU guard Ljay Gonzales and Ateneo swingman Dave Ildefonso also moved up the ladder while UST Tiger Cub ace CJ Cansino dropped to 8th after finishing 4th last week.
Ateneo's Joaqui Manuel's workhorse style of play paid debuted at rank no. 21 this week. After firing 51 points last weekend, Tay Tung High School's Harold Alarcon was named as the 22nd top prospect. Joshua Yerro of University of Visayas rounded up the list.
The Chooks-to-Go/National Basketball Training Center 24 is the first-ever attempt to rank the top High School prospects in the country today. Players are ranked weekly using the following criteria: league stats, impact in team, team record, leadership, defense, offense, and level of competition.
The rankings will be used to determine the 24 players who will take part in the annual SM-NBTC High School All-Star Game on March at the SM Mall of Asia Arena.
Week 2:
1. Kai Sotto ADMU
Last wk rank: 1
2. Joel Cagulangan LSGH
Last wk rank: 2
3. SJ Belangel ADMU
Last wk rank: 5
4. Will Gozum MU
Last wk rank: 3
5. Ljay Gonzales FEU
Last wk rank: 6
6. Dave Ildefonso ADMU
Last wk rank: 8
7. Rhayann Amsali NU
Last wk rank: 7
8. CJ Cansino UST
Last wk rank: 4
9. Clint Escamis MU
Last wk rank: 9
10. Aaron Fermin AU
Last wk rank: 9
11. Terrence Fortea NU
Last wk rank: 16
12. RJ Abarientos FEU
Last wk rank: 15
13. Inand Fornilos LSGH
Last wk rank: 11
14. Evan Nelle SBC
Last wk rank: 12
15. Warren Bonifacio MU
Last wk rank: 13
16. John Galinato CKSC
Last wk rank: 14
17. Mac Guadana LPU
Last wk rank: 18
18. RavenCortez DLSZ
Last wk rank: 19
19. Harvey Pagsanjan HOPE
Last wk rank: 20
20. Maui Cruz EAC
Last wk rank: 23
21. Joaqui Manuel ADMU
Last wk rank: N/A
22. Harold Alarcon TAY TUNG HS BACOLOD
Last wk rank: N/A
23. Jancork Cabahug UV
Last wk rank: 17
24. Joshua Yerro UV
Last wk rank: N/A
– Rappler.com