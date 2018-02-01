'The right attitude is to respect every opponent,' said Marinerong Pilipino coach Koy Banal

Published 6:59 PM, February 01, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The fan favorite Marinerong Pilipino Skippers are back to their winning ways in the 2018 PBA D-League Aspirants Cup, turning back the Batangas EAC Generals with a 92-78 victory at the Ynares Sports Arena, Thursday, February 1.

As expected from the lopsided matchup, the game turned ugly early as Gab Banal caught fire for the Skippers, scoring 10 of his 17 points in the opening frame. UE Red Warriors star Alvin Pasaol also rolled along with 7 opening points off the bench. After the 1st, MP already held a 32-13 lead. While the Skippers halved their point production in the 2nd period, only scoring 16 this time, the Generals failed to take command of the situation, only scoring 19 points to end the 1st half with a 16-point deficit, 48-32.

However, EAC finally woke up in the 2nd half, just in time to catch the Skippers off-guard. Thanks to the efforts of Jeric Diego and Rey Maguillano who combined for 16 3rd quarter points, the Generals were able to gain enough momentum to cut the MP lead back to single digits.

EAC even managed to get to within 5 points, 78-73, early in the 4th. However, the Skippers’ powerful sixth man – their dedicated fan base – decided to troll and pressure the Generals with distracting yells and jeers. It somehow worked, as EAC threw up ill-advised shots and screwed up their ball movement. As a result, the Skippers went on a game-clinching 10-0 run to put away the game to bed.

After the game, coaching legend Koy Banal said he told his team to respect every opponent in order to avoid surprise losses.

“The right attitude is to respect every opponent,” he said. “[EAC] shows how competitive the teams are in this conference and how well-prepared they will come facing us.”

Despite the win, Banal is not satisfied with his team’s play, especially since the winless Generals almost completed a 21-point comeback early in the last quarter.

“I’m still waiting for that breakout game,” he said. “It takes a while. But the reminder is to play the game the right way.”

The Scores

Marinerong Pilipino (92) ­– Banal 17, Ayonayon 16, Pasaol 13, Inigo 10, Paredes 10, Tolentino 8, Subido 7, Babilonia 4, Toth 3, Brill 2, Tratter 2, Terso 0, Lopez 0, Olivares 0, Robles 0

EAC (78) – Diego 20, Mendoza E. 15, Bautista 11, Maguillano 11, De Joya 10, Garcia 6, Dela Pena 3, Altamirano 2, Pate 0, Tampoc 0, Laude 0, Martin 0, Neri 0, Mendoza J 0, Maguliano 0.

Quarter Scores: 32-13, 48-32, 71-62, 92-78

– Rappler.com