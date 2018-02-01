Gamboa-St Clare posts its second win in 3 games, while Mila's Lechon drops to its 3rd loss

Published 7:33 PM, February 01, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The Gamboa-St. Clare Coffee Lovers continued its winning ways in the 2018 PBA D-League Aspirants Cup, this time cooking the Mila’s Lechon Roasters, 70-58, at the Ynares Sports Arena, Thursday, February 1.

The action tightened up early into the 2nd quarter, when Mila’s launched a 7-0 attack to tie the game at 17. However, Gamboa went on a 4-minute, 18-0 run to completely burn the Roasters’ chances of a comeback. Aris Dionisio and Trevis Jackson scored 12 and 11, respectively, in the 1st half to lead the game-changing run.

Nothing changed much in the 3rd, as this time it was Raymond Rubio who did his part for Gamboa, scoring 8 of his 10 points in the quarter. However, the Roasters made a late run in the 4th on the improved shooting of Axel Inigo, cutting the Gamboa lead to 10, 68-58, but it was far from enough to earn them their first win of the tournament.

Jackson led the Coffee Lovers with 19 points and 5 rebounds. Dionisio followed suit with 15 points of his own and import Mohammed Pare chipped in a game-high 18 rebounds to go along with 18 points.

After scoring only 2 points in the 1st half, Inigo went completely wild in the next half, especially in the 4th quarter, where he scored 14 of his 23 points and almost cut Gamboa’s lead to single digits. Gamboa was up by as many as 30 points before Inigo shot the Roasters back in the game. However, they still go down 0-3, tying AMA and EAC as the only winless teams left in the tournament.

The Scores

Gamboa-St. Clare (70) ­– Jackson 19, Dionisio 15, Rubio 10, Pare 8, Rebugio 8, Bitoon 4, Ambuludlo 3, Hallare 2, Acuno 1, Catura 0, Jumaquio 0, Decano 0, Alcober 0, Fontanilla 0

Mila’s Lechon (58) – Inigo 23, Montuano 12, Ng 9, Delfinado 5, Sarangay 2, Acibar 2, Derige 2, Parala 2, Padilla 1, Luz 0, Deles 0, Bellosillo 0, Crisostomo 0, Herradura

Quarter Scores: 17-10, 33-17, 57-29, 70-58

STANDINGS (as of Feb. 1, 2018)

Zark’s-LPU 3-1

JRU 2-0

Wangs-Letran 2-0

Che’Lu-SSC 2-1

Gamboa-St. Clare 2-1

Marinerong Pilipino 2-2

CEU 1-0

Akari-AdU 1-1

Go For Gold-CSB 1-1

Perpetual 1-1

AMA 0-3

EAC 0-3

Mila’s Lechon 0-3