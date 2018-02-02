The new-look San Miguel Alab Pilipinas plays Sunday

Published 8:35 PM, February 02, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippines’ Asean Basketball League (ABL) team Alab Pilipinas has officially parted ways with primary sponsor Tanduay and is now renamed San Miguel Alab Pilipinas, according to an Instagram post by team owner Charlie Dy last Thursday, February 1.

The move by the San Miguel Corporation (SMC) came after Tanduay reportedly pulled out of the team due to disagreements between the partners’ respective managements.

According to a report by Spin.ph, the team was informed of the move after their 94-91 overtime victory against the Chongson Kung Fu in the Sta. Rosa Sports Complex last Wednesday, January 31. However, at the time, Alab Pilipinas head coach Jimmy Alapag had no comment on the reported move and insisted on waiting for Dy to talk about it.

The SMC last sponsored the Philippines’ ABL representative San Miguel Beermen in 2012 and 2013, the latter year being the season that the country last won the ABL Championshi

With the new move now finalized, Alab is set to debut new uniforms in their Sunday matchup against the Singapore Slingers. They currently hold a 7-4 record after starting the season 0-3. – Rappler.com