Prince Eze finishes with a league-record 11 blocks for Perpetual in the PBA D-League

Published 6:37 PM, February 05, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The Zark’s-Lyceum Jawbreakers almost squandered a double-digit advantage but remained composed in the dying moments to repulse the Wangs-Letran Couriers in a thrilling 95-93 win in the 2018 PBA D-League Aspirants’ Cup at the Pasig Sports Arena Monday, February 5.

After losing in its debut game, Zark’s now leads the pack with a 4-1 card while Wangs suffered its first defeat in 3 outings.

The Jawbreakers led by as much as 14 points in the 4th quarter, 81-67. But that cushion slowly vanished as the Couriers tied the game at 91-all behind a 10-2 run, capped by a JP Calvo triple and a Jeo Ambohot short stab.

Jayvee Marcelino and Bonbon Batiller exchanged buckets to keep the game in the balance with 1:26 minutes left, until Marcelino’s twin brother, Jaycee, got an open look at the basket off a Jersper Ayaay handoff to bring Zark’s up 93-91.

Determined to keep its winning streak alive, Zark’s clamped down on defense and forced Wangs to miss 3 consecutive attempts, the last one coming with 10 ticks remaining as Batiller airballed his baseline jumper.

“The good thing about this is it’s going to make us sharper. Close game, natututo kami (we are learning) and we’re going to learn from our mistakes and that’s the reason we joined this league—to learn,” said Zark’s head coach Topex Robinson.

Mike Nzeusseu paced the Jawbreakers with 27 points, 11 rebounds and 3 blocks while CJ Perez had 18 points, 6 rebounds, 5 assists and two steals. Ayaay had an all-around outing of 11 points, 9 assists, 6 rebounds and two steals in the win.

Bong Quinto starred for the Couriers with 22 points, 10 rebounds and 3 assists while Calvo chipped in 16 points, 5 assists, 3 rebounds and 3 steals.

Christian Fajarito had 13 points and 9 rebounds while Ambohot logged in 11 points, 11 rebounds, 5 blocks and 3 assists in the loss.

In the second game, Prince Eze proved too much for the Jose Rizal University Heavy Bombers, dropping a triple-double to lead the University of Perpetual Help Altas in an 88-72 romp.

Eze scored 24 points on an ultra-efficient 12-of-18 shooting, hauled down 20 rebounds, swatted away a league-record 11 shots and dished out 3 assists in steering the Altas to their second straight win for a 2-1 card.

John Villanueva added 18 points, 7 rebounds, 4 assists and 2 steals while AJ Coronel had 11 markers, 6 boards and 3 assists in the win.

The Heavy Bombers played catchup basketball throughout, getting buried by as much as 20 points in the 4th quarter, 75-55.

Leonardo Esguerra paced JRU, which dropped to a 2-1 card, with 21 points and 8 boards. – Rappler.com