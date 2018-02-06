The PBA D-League night belongs to Rodrigue Edondo of the CEU Scorpions unloaded 28 points and collared 23 rebounds on top of swatting

Published 7:24 PM, February 06, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The 2018 PBA D-League Aspirants Cup returned for a double-header in the Pasig City Sports Complex, Tuesday, February 6.

First Game: CEU vs Che’lu-SSC

The Centro Escolar University (CEU) Scorpions gave the Che’lu-SSC Revellers a stinging 105-88 loss in the opening game thanks to the strong performance of Rodrigue Ebondo.

Ebondo left his imprints early on in the contest, scoring 10 first quarter points to help CEU gain the early advantage, 25-20. While he only scored a single point to close out the first half, his teammates picked up the slack to keep the Scorpions rolling over the Revellers. Judel Fuentes and Rich Guinitaran formed a fearsome perimeter tandem, draining three after three to lift CEU, 51-42, at halftime.

Then it was all Ebondo for the next two quarters. Aside from emphatically blocking anything that came his way, he did his best Kobe Bryant impression and easily made fadeaway mid-range jumpers over the Che’lu defenders. The Revellers tried to hang on but were unable to make key stops against Ebondo and the rest of the Scorpions.

Ebondo straight up dominated in his 31 minutes of action, nailing game-highs of 28 points, 23 rebounds and 8 huge rejections for the CEU win. Orlan Wamar led the supporting efforts with 18 points, 7 boards and 3 assists. On the other end, it was Kent Ilagan who led the way with 19 points and 4 rebounds. Allyn Bulanadi chipped in 13 points of his own in the loss.

Second Game: Akari-Adamson vs Go for Gold-CSB

Akari-Adamson University (AdU) Soaring Falcons weathered a late run by the Go for Gold-CSB and finished with a 98-92 victory.

The game appeared to be a no-contest early on, with the UAAP Final 4-contending Falcons soaring high above Go for Gold in the first quarter, 32-18, thanks to solid teamwork and white-hot shooting by Jonathan Espeleta. He scored 19 of his 24 points in the opening frame alone, outscoring the entire Go for Gold squad.

Edward Dixon broke out for CSB in the second with 8 points, but the team as a whole was unable to stop the Falcons from scoring and ended the half down 16, 56-40. The third quarter didn’t do Go for Gold any good either, as they were still down 14, 74-60. Frustrations clearly showed from the CSB side as Salem got into a heated scuffle with Michael Macion in front of the Akari bench during a loose ball situation with 2:57 left in the third. As a result, Adamson’s Papi Sarr and Tyrus Hill were both assessed technical fouls for leaving the bench in their attempts to stop the fight.

However, things would turn around for Go for Gold in the final frame, as the former National University (NU) standout tandem Jayjay Alejandro and Matt Salem finally showed up with their patented perimeter shooting, combining for 17 points in the quarter and helping Go for Gold get within 6 points all the way up from a 25-point deficit in the third. However, time was not on the side of their spirited rally as they ultimately ended up still losing their second game for the season.

Despite going cold in the latter 3 quarters, Espeleta still led Akari with 24 points, followed by Sean Maganti with 14 of his own. Meanwhile, the late run by Alejandro and Salem placed them on top of Go for Gold’s scoring tally with 19 and 15 markers, respectively.

The Scores

First Game:

CEU (105) – Ebondo 28, Wamar 18, Guinitaran 14, Fuentes 14, Aquino 8, Manlangit 6, Arim 6, Cruz 5, Cavallero 2, Intic 2, Saber 2

Che’lu-SSC (88) – Ilagan 19, Bulanadi 13, Faundo 12, Calisaan 11, De Leon 8, Valdez 5, Capobres 5, Batino 5, Jeruta 4, Costelo 2, David 2, Baetong 2, Santos 0

Quarter Scores: 25-20, 51-42, 79-67, 105-88

Second Game:

Akari-Adamson (98) – Espeleta 24, Maganti 14, Lojera 13, Lastimosa 12, Ahanmisi 11, Sarr 10, Catapusan 4, Buenaventura 3, Bernardo 2, Macion 2, Hill 2, Mojica 1, Camacho 0, Longalong 0

Go for Gold-CSB (92) – Alejandro 19, Salem 15, Dixon 12, Gutang 12, Casino 9, Leutcheu 6, Gaco 6, Domingo 6, Pasturan 3, Naboa 2, Pili 2, Young 0

Quarter Scores: 32-18, 56-40, 74-60, 98-92

STANDINGS (as of Feb. 6, 2018)

Zark’s-LPU 4-1

CEU 2-0

Akari-AdU 2-1

Gamboa-St. Clare 2-1

JRU 2-1

Perpetual 2-1

Wangs-Letran 2-1

Che’Lu-SSC 2-2

Marinerong Pilipino 2-2

Go For Gold-CSB 1-2

AMA 0-3

EAC 0-3

Mila’s Lechon 0-3