Zark's-LPU pulls away from the field in the PBA D-League Aspirants Cup

Published 7:02 PM, February 08, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The 2018 PBA D-League Aspirants Cup wrapped up this week’s activities with a powerhouse double-header at the Pasig City Sports Complex, Thursday, February 8.

First Game: Zark’s-LPU vs Mila’s Lechon

The first game saw the league-leading Zark’s-LPU Jawbreakers embarrassing the cellar-dwelling Mila’s Lechon by 47 points, 102-55.

What was supposedly a huge mismatch on paper turned out to be competitive early on, with the Roasters blazing out to an 11-3 start and actually making the game a see-saw affair. Thanks to Mila’s stifling defense, the Jawbreakers barely led at the half, 44-39, after 17 lead changes.

However, Mila’s’ strong showing turned out to be a massive fluke, as the NCAA finalists gave them a taste of their own medicine on defense while playing their crowd-pleasing fastbreak offense, which of course included a trademark Mike Nzeusseu tomahawk flush. The Roasters were left scrambling as Zark’s leaned on no particular player in their pass-happy, team-first playstyle. After trailing by just 5 at halftime, Mila’s gave up a game-clinching 29-8 run to the Jawbreakers, who suddenly led by 26, 73-47.

After giving up a Zark’s run, the Roasters just gave up entirely, slowing the game down to a halt with clock-wasting dribbling while letting the Jawbreakers easily break out to another 29-8 quarter. With a minute left, Coach Topex Robinson just pulled the plug altogether – letting his team incur 4 straight 24-second shot clock violations en route to the 47-point victory.

Every Jawbreaker scored in the game, with Nzeusseu’s 15-point, 10-rebound double-double leading the way. JC Marcelino and Kim Cinco added 12 apiece while NCAA MVP had 9 points in just 15 minutes of action. For Mila’s, only Kenneth Acibar hit double figures with a game-high 16 points. Jeson Delfinado added 9 points and 8 boards.

Second Game: Marinerong Pilipino vs Wangs-Letran

The second game made up for the opening snooze fest as the Marinerong Pilipino Skippers came out on top against the Wangs-Letran Couriers, 96-82.

The Couriers shot out to an early 9-0 lead but were quickly countered by the Skippers’ Rian Ayonayon and his raucous fans. The game soon became a back-and-forth affair led by the Wangs’ Kier Quinto and Ayonayon. However, just before the first half expired, Marinerong Pilipino exploded again to an 11-0 run, erasing the Couriers’ lead and ending the period with a 7-point advantage, 47-40.

The Skippers used this newfound momentum to completely stun the Couriers in the third quarter. After making just one triple in the first half, Kyle Toth and Billy Ray Robles came out alive and gunning, draining two threes apiece from the same corner spot possession after possession. In no time, the Skippers were just having fun in the middle of a 23-2 run, which was highlighted with a breakaway dunk from La Salle’s Abu Tratter. Alex Mandreza singlehandedly tried to lift Wangs in the fourth with 11 points in the quarter, but Marinero already skipped too far ahead.

Ayonayon topscored for the rolling Skippers with 14 points, while Toth, Robles and Renzo Subido each tallied 12 markers in the balanced effort. For the Couriers, it was Quinto who led the way with 22 points but only two other teammates even made it to double figures.

The Scores

First Game:

Zark’s-LPU (102) – Nzeusseu 15, Marcelino, JC 12, Cinco 12, Perez 9, Marcelino, JV 8, Tansingco 7, Serrano 7, Marata 6, Baltazar 6, Liwag 6, Ayaay 4, Ibanez 4, Santos 4, Caduyac 2

Mila’s Lechon (55) – Acibar 16, Delfinado 9, Herradura 7, Ng 6, Inigo 4, Derige 4, Parala 4, Padilla 3, Sarangay 2, Luz 0, Deles 0, Bellosillo 0, Montuano 0, Crisostomo 0

Quarter Scores: 25-25, 44-39, 73-47, 102-55

Second Game:

Marinerong Pilipino (96) – Ayonayon 18, Subido 12, Toth 12, Robles 12, Banal 10, Tratter 9, Pasaol 8, Lopez 7, Paredes 5, Tolentino 2, Inigo 2, Brill 2, Babilonia 1, Terso 0

Wangs-Letran (84) ­– Quinto 22, Mandreza 11, Publico 11, Calvo 9, Muyang 6, Taladua 6, Balagasay 6, Fajarito 5, Batiller 4, Trinidad 2, Ambohot 2, Balanza 0, Yu 0, Vacarro 0

Quarter Scores: 21-23, 47-40, 75-54, 96-84

STANDINGS (as of Feb. 8, 2018)

Zark’s-LPU 5-1

CEU 2-0

Marinerong Pilipino 3-2

Akari-AdU 2-1

Gamboa-St. Clare 2-1

JRU 2-1

Perpetual 2-1

Che’Lu-SSC 2-2

Wangs-Letran 2-2

Go For Gold-CSB 1-2

AMA 0-3

EAC 0-3

Mila’s Lechon 0-4

– Rappler.com