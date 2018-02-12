Because it was butchered by 47 points, Mila's Lechon team owner decides to pull their team out of the tournament

MANILA, Philippines – The PBA D-League is now down to 12 teams after the Mila’s Lechon Roasters formally announced their withdrawal from the league on Monday, February 12.

As reported earlier by Inquirer Sports, team owner Aika Salanguit cited “internal problems” as the reason for the pullout.

This announcement came after the team’s management was summoned by Commissioner Willie Marcial following their controversial 47-point roasting at the hands of the Zark’s-LPU Jawbreakers, 102-55.

The game in question went normally for the first two quarters, where the 0-4 Roasters only trailed by 5, 44-39. However, they seemingly lost the will to fight in the following half, where they proceeded to give up identical 29-8 third and fourth quarters to the NCAA finalist squad, totaling to a lopsided 58-16 second half. At one point, they gave up a 23-0 run and in another, they were assessed a technical foul for calling excessive timeouts.

Their withdrawal means that all 4 teams which beat them, namely JRU, Perpetual, Gamboa-St. Clare and Zark’s-LPU, will each lose one win from their official standings. – Rappler.com