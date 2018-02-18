Alab Pilipinas earns their 8th straight victory in the ASEAN Basketball League

Published 10:15 PM, February 18, 2018

MANILA, Philippines (UPDATED) – San Miguel Alab Pilipinas cruised to their 8th straight win over cellar-dwellers Formosa Dreamers in the ASEAN Basketball League, 117-93, on Sunday, February 18, at the Santa Rosa City Sports Complex.

Alab survived the physical last two minutes of the game as Christopher Sumalinog picked up 5 fouls, punctuated by a scuffle that erupted after Tian You Yang took down Nico Javelona in the last 1:44 of the game. John Alabanza's layup sealed the win for Alab, up by 24 points.

Alab Pilipinas now stands at 3rd in the league with an 11-4 record, while the Dreamers remain at last place with a 1-14 record.

Justin Brownlee and Renaldo Balkman continued to banner the team with double-double outings. Brownlee led the team with 27 points and 13 rebounds and Balkman followed with 21 points and 12 rebounds.

Cameron Forte led Formosa Dreamers with massive double-double of 29 points and 21 rebounds. Ronnie Aguilar put up 20 points and 12 rebounds.

It was a slow start for Alab Pilipinas as Dondon Hontiveros lifted the team to tie the score at 5-all in the first 3 minutes. Alab only managed to pull away with a 9-0 run capped off by a Lawrence Domingo layup, 20-10.

As the Dreamers were about to salvage their first quarter performance with a buzzer-beater, Balkman came up big to reject their attempt with a block.

Alab continued to exert their dominance over the Dreamers as they stretched the lead to double digits with a Josh Urbiztondo 3-pointer, 40-29.

The Dreamers rallied back in the 3rd quarter and cut the deficit to 5 points via a 6-0 run capped off by a Ronnie Aguilar jumper, 60-55. But Alab managed to silence the Dreamers once again and brought it back to a double-digit lead, 76-60.

Despite the double-digit deficit, the Dreamers still managed to outscore Alab 28-27 in the 3rd quarter.

Trailing by 13 heading into the final frame, Aguilar and Cameron Forte powered the Dreamers' offense to cut Alab's lead to 12, 88-78. Urbiztondo put a halt to their momentum with a triple with 6:57 left in the quarter.

Alab caught fire in the last 5 minutes of the 4th quarter as the Filipino team went on a quick 10-2 scoring run, punctuated by Brownlee's two triples that gave Alab a 22-point lead, 106-84. Hontiveros and Sumalinog continued the hot shooting from beyond the arc with triples of their own that left the Dreamers with no hope to rally back with 2:58 left.

The Scores

Alab (117) – Brownlee 27, Balkman 21, Domingo 16, Parks 15, Sumalinog 11, Hontiveros 11, Urbiztondo 9, Raymundo 3, Alabanza 2, Javelona 2, Celiz 0, Maierhofer 0.

Formosa (93) – Forte 29, Aguilar 20, Wu 18, Y. Chen 10, Chien 7, Chou 4, Barratt 3, Yang 2, Cheng 0, P. Li 0, C. Li 0, Tsai 0.

Quarter Scores: 28-19, 52-38, 79-66, 117-93

