The CEU Scorpions come charging out of a long break to roast Zark's

Published 7:44 PM, February 20, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The 2018 PBA D-League Aspirants Cup brought the show for the first time this season at the Marikina Sports Complex, Tuesday, February 20, for its usual double-header.

First Game: Che’lu-SSC 87, Go for Gold-CSB 65

In the opening match of the afternoon, the Che’lu-SSC Revellers blew out Go for Gold-CSB by 22, 87-65.

A strong 15-2 opening run was all the Revellers needed to break the game wide open. Although CSB managed to respond with a 10-2 run to end the quarter, they failed to sustain this in the second period as Che’lu ran away once again on the back of Mike Calisaan’s inside scoring.

The third quarter seemed to breathe new life into Go for Gold, as the double JJ combo of Domingo and Alejandro combined for a 10-0 run to cut the deficit to 7, 42-49. However, SSC stalwarts Allyn Bulanadi and Samboy De Leon immediately responded with a 9-0 run to close out the quarter. Their lead would balloon to as many as 27 in the final frame, which is more than enough to close out Go for Gold for good.

Bulanadi, De Leon and Calisaan showed why they were the third-placers in the NCAA, as the trio scored 15, 14 and 13 points respectively in the rout. Bulanadi would end up being the player of the game but Calisaan was the one who finished with 10 rebounds to complete the double-double. Meanwhile, it was just a bad day overall for CSB, who ended with Justin Gutang topscoring for only 12 points – 8 coming in the opening period. Matt Salem added 11 markers but only hit 4/13 (31%) of his shots and blanked all 5 of his threes.

Second Game: CEU 91, Zark’s-LPU 85

The Marikina crowd got the best of their lone hosting of the D-League as they were treated to a top-tier match between the Zark’s-LPU Jawbreakers and the CEU Scorpions, where CEU successfully halted LPU’s 4-game winning streak, 91-85.

Despite not playing for a full two weeks, the Scorpions showed that they haven’t lost their venom as they fought the NCAA finalist LPU in the first quarter to a 26-all deadlock. However, the Jawbreakers ended up losing star center Mike Nzeusseu to a right ankle sprain early in the second. With his primary defender gone, Rod Ebondo took full advantage and scored a personal 9-0 run that included a dunk and a triple. This helped CEU to a 38-30 lead and still led 50-44 at the half.

In timely fashion, the Marcelino twins JC and JV worked their magic in the open court, throwing alley-oops and tip passes en route to another deadlock at 56-all. This helped the Jawbreakers get their groove back and take a 5-point lead, 67-62, off a bank trey from NCAA MVP CJ Perez. However, Ebondo and the Scorpions recovered to end the third with another tie, 69-all.

Both teams went back-and-forth for a majority of the payoff period. After an Ebondo and-one that put CEU up 3, 84-81, Perez just shot a three right back to tie the game with 3 minutes remaining. Then in the last 90 seconds, Keanu Caballero made it count when it mattered most for the Scorpions, scoring a breakaway layup and grabbing a key offensive board.

With CEU now clinging to a one-point lead after a missed LPU free-throw, JC Marcelino tipped the ball straight to CEU’s Orlan Wamar, who still sank the and-one layup after being clobbered by JV Marcelino for the 4-point lead, 89-85. After the timeout, Wamar grabbed the ball off a Perez miss and flung it to a streaking Ebondo for the game-winning tomahawk flush.

Ebondo had arguably the best outing in the entire Aspirants Cup, finishing with a game-high 33 points and 20 rebounds with 2 steals and 2 blocks on a 14/26 (54%) shooting clip. Patrick Aquino was a far second but still chipped in 18 points and 6 boards. For the Jawbreakers, Perez failed to pick up the slack in Nzeusseu’s absence, scoring a team-high 17 points but only shot 7/20 (35%). JC and JV Marcelino followed up with 15 and 10 points, respectively.

The Scores

First Game

Che’lu-SSC (87) – Bulanadi 15, De Leon 14, Calisaan 13, Collado 11, Ilagan 8, Batino 6, David 5, Faundo 4, Siruma 3, Jeruta 3, Capobres 3, Santos 2, Lao 0, Costelo 0

Go for Gold-CSB (65) – Gutang 12, Salem 11, Haruna 9, Domingo 8, Dixon 6, Alejandro 5, Young 3, Pasturan 3, Ocampo 3, Leutcheu 2, Gaco 2, Naboa 1, Pili 0, Casino 0

Second Game

CEU (91) – Ebondo 33, Aquino 18, Wamar 9, Arim 6, Cruz 6, Fuentes 6, Caballero 4, Guinitaran 3, Opiso 2, Saber 0

Zark’s-LPU (85) – Perez 17, Marcelino JC. 15, Marcelino JV. 10, Serrano 10, Yong 9, Liwag 6, Ibanez 5, Caduyac 5, Tansingco 4, Santos 2, Nzeusseu 2, Baltazar 0, Pretta 0

STANDINGS (as of Feb. 20, 2018)

CEU 3-0

Akari-AdU 4-1

Marinerong Pilipino 4-2

Zark’s-LPU 4-2

Gamboa-St. Clare 2-1

Go For Gold-CSB 3-3

Wangs-Letran 2-2

Che’Lu-SSC 3-4

AMA 1-3

JRU 1-3

Perpetual 1-3

EAC 1-4

– Rappler.com