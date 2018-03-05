Rob Manalang of AMA drops 21 points in a loss versus Adamson, earns praises from hard-to-please Pumaren

Published 2:30 PM, March 05, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The Akari-Adamson Falcons bounced back nicely from their ugly Che’lu loss by downing the AMA Online Education Titans, 100-89, in the 2018 PBA D-League Aspirants’ Cup at the Pasig City Sports Center, Monday, March 5.

Although AMA slid down to a 1-5 win-loss record, one player from their side was still all smiles – their leading scorer Rob Manalang.

This is not surprising, of course, as it has just been a few months since Manalang himself donned the Adamson blue and white in the UAAP. Unfortunately for him, his short two-year stint in San Marcelino ended in controversial fashion after the Falcons lost a hotly-contested playoff game against the eventual finalists De La Salle University Green Archers.

While the memory of his unceremonious exit still pains the hearts of many Falcons fans, Manalang has since moved on, and is making waves in the D-League as a deadeye shooter and floor general. He currently holds the league’s season-high in points after dropping 40 markers with 8/16 (50%) triples in AMA’s lone win against the Batangas EAC Generals. Coincidentally, he’s currently a teammate of the all-time points leader James Martinez, who once dropped 58 points for the Titans.

Of course, such performances did not escape the eye of multi-titled coach Franz Pumaren, especially not after his former point guard dropped a team-high 21 points on his team in a near-upset.

“Well, I’m happy for him,” he said in the post-game interview. “I think he’s in great shape right now. As you can see, he played well. He’s in what we call “game shape” already.”

Manalang could not be happier after hearing about what his former coach had to say about him.

“That’s very high praise,” said the 24-year old guard. “Coach Franz is a hard man to please, and I played for him for two years. He was pretty hard to please, but you get better under Coach Franz, that’s for sure. I just want to thank him and I respect him so much.”

Manalang also enjoyed the challenge brought to him by his peers, especially team captain Jerrick Ahanmisi, who went absolutely lights out with a game-high 26 points and a near-perfect 7/8 (88%) clip from beyond the arc.

“I really like competing against those guys,” he said. “I know that Coach Franz has them ready so I wanted to challenge myself against them. It was fun. Too bad we didn’t get the win, but that’s a good team right there, and I respect them.”

True enough, the Falcons remain as one of the D-League’s most fearsome teams and are now perched back at the top of the standings after their league-high 5th win in 7 games.

Manalang may not be a part of that anymore, but he’s learned enough to remain a winner through and through.

The Scores

Akari-Adamson (100) – Ahanmisi 26, Sarr 16, Lastimosa 11, Maganti 9, Camacho 9, Catapusan 8, Espeleta 8, Pingoy 6, Mojica 4, Lojera 4, Zaldivar 0, Macion 0

AMA (89) – Manalang 21, Andaya 15, Escalambre 14, Taganas 14, Martinez 13, Garcia 6, Lao 4, Antonares 2, Paras 0, Salonga 0, Tolentino 0

Quarter Scores: 22-19, 52-41, 79-68, 100-89

STANDINGS (as of March 5, 2018)

Akari-AdU 5-2

CEU 4-1

Gamboa-St. Clare 3-1

Marinerong Pilipino 4-2

Wangs-Letran 4-2

Go For Gold-CSB 5-3

Zark’s-LPU 4-3

Che’Lu-SSC 4-4

Perpetual 2-5

AMA 1-4

JRU 1-4

EAC 1-6

– Rappler.com