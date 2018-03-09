Kobe Paras is leaving Cal State Northridge in the NCAA to pursue a professional basketball career

Published 1:34 PM, March 09, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Kobe Paras is taking his basketball career up a notch.

The second generation cager announced on a video posted on his Twitter account, @_kokoparas, that "I'm going pro."

If you know me you knew this was coming...

thank you CSUN...

but it's time! #rockstarlifestyle#twtbg#waitforthewave pic.twitter.com/kjISZl6VDp — koko wave | kobe paras (@_kokoparas) March 9, 2018

Paras played for the Creighton University Bluejays during the 2016-2017 NCAA season before transferring to Cal State Northridge Matadors (CSUN), where he needs to redshirt his first year due to NCAA transfer rules.

In an Instagram post, Paras although admitting that he will remain a Bluejay and Matador "at heart," he said that "it's time for me to shape my own destiny in an even bigger wave."

"I know it seems like a giant step that no one was expecting, but that is what makes this one of the greatest announcements of my life," Paras said.

Middlebrooks Academy, where Paras played high school in the US, said that the firing of CSUN head coach Reggie Theus and athletic director Dr. Brandon Martin "set the stage for Kobe Paras to test the waters" in the professional basketball world, most probably the NBA.



If things do not work out for Paras in the professional scene, CSUN will be welcoming him back to play for the 2018-2019 NCAA season, the statement added.

Benjie Paras, Kobe's dad, expressed his full support for his son's decision.

"My son is taking one of the hardest steps in his journey to date and embracing full manhood," said Benjie Paras.

"As it will not be easy, he has the full support of his family to embark upon this journey and see where it leads him. Kobe is mature enough to handle this decision and knows his country is behind him."

The young Paras played for several international stints by the Philippine basketball team, helping the Filipinos win the gold medal in the 2017 Southeast Asian Games. – Rappler.com