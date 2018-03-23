Filipino-American Kihei Clark is named All-Star Game MVP after an all-around performance of 13 points, 7 rebounds, 6 assists and 3 steals

Published 3:57 PM, March 23, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Team Hustle, true to their name, outhustled Team Heart, 99-91, in the National Basketball Training Center (NBTC) Division I High School All-Star Game at the Mall of Asia Arena, Friday, March 23.

Led by some of the country’s best young players like Ateneo’s Kai Sotto and SJ Belangel, Coach Topex Robinson’s Team Hustle went toe-to-toe with Coach Chris Gavina’s Team Heart, which featured a mix of UAAP stars like Dave Ildefonso and Fil-Am stud Jalen Green. As a result of balanced scoring from both ends, the first quarter ended at an 18-all deadlock.

Business picked up in the second quarter, as dunks crashed down from both ends courtesy of Green and Sotto. Green would end up giving Team Heart a small 40-38 lead at the half after an open-lane tomahawk jam.

Green wasn’t done living above the rim by the third quarter, as midway through the period, he slammed another tomahawk poster over the 7-foot-1 Sotto. Fundamentals over athleticism prevailed, however, as Green’s fellow Fil-Am player Kihei Clark controlled the pace for Team Hustle en route to a 10-point lead, 62-52. But Team Heart decided to also live up to their name and gave all heart to an 11-2 run that cut the Hustle lead down to one, 64-63. National University (NU) guard Migs Oczon drained a long bomb, however, to halt the run and end the frame at 67-63.

The game got knotted one last time at 73-all before Belangel, NU guard Terrence Fortea and Clark sank three consecutive triples in the clutch to help Team Hustle pull away for good.

After the game, both coaches were all praises for the way their players showed up.

“Such tremendous talent was showcased today,” Gavina said. “With Dave [Ildefonso] and Jalen, [it] shows what the future of Philippine basketball holds. Looking forward to seeing these guys in the future and move forward with their basketball careers.”

“It’s really an honor for me,” Robinson added. “It’s exciting to see them and be a part of their careers.”

Clark was named the All-Star Game MVP after an all-around performance of 13 points, 7 rebounds, 6 assists and 3 steals in just 19 minutes of action. PBA living legend Robert Jaworski personally gave him his award along with some words of advice.

Belangel, meanwhile, topscored for Hustle with 16 points while Sotto added 15 points, 7 boards and 2 blocks. For Team Heart, Ildefonso and Chiang Kai Shek star John Galinato both led the charge with 15 points. Gonzales and Green followed them with 12 and 11 markers apiece.

For the Division II All-Star Game, Coach Kiefer Ravena's Team Dedication overcame a 14-point deficit from Coach Jeron Teng's Team Passion, 91-89. De La Salle-Lipa's Raphael Dimayuga won All-Star Game MVP with 20 points, 3 rebounds and 3 assists in just 16 minutes of play. – Rappler.com