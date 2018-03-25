San Miguel Alab Pilipinas ends elimination round with a 14-6 win-loss record and a chance for an outright semis berth in the Asean Basketball League

Published 10:40 PM, March 25, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – San Miguel Alab Pilipinas ends Coach Jimmy Alapag’s Asean Basketball League (ABL) debut for the regular season on a high note, drubbing the CLS Knights Indonesia for the second straight home game, 101-63, at the Sta. Rosa Sports Complex in Laguna, Sunday, March 25.

Much like their Wednesday night win in Caloocan, Alab blazed out to an early 9-0 run in the first quarter, ending with a JR Alabanza dunk for the 22-9 lead. The Knights, bolstered by Shane Edwards, fought back but still ended the period down 10, 18-28.

By the second quarter, the game had turned into a no-contest, as Alab burst out to another 8-2 run for the 36-20 advantage. CLS, however, cut their deficit once again to 10, 28-38, with an 8-2 run of their own. But Paolo Javelona had other plans in mind as he drained 3/3 triples for a quarter-ending 18-2 run that saw Alab with a huge 26-point lead at the half, 56-30.

While the Knights’ offense managed to run in the third, they also failed to make any kind of stops, as they ended the quarter still down 25, 78-53, after outscoring Alab by only one point for the period. By the final frame, the wheels completely fell off from the Knights as a layup by Lawrence Domingo sent Alab to a 31-point advantage, 92-61, in the game’s waning minutes.

John Raymundo had himself a game, scoring a team-high 20 points on 8/13 (61%) shooting and a perfect 3/3 from downtown. Ray Parks also had an easy time, chipping in 19 on a 9/12 (75%) clip, while Javelona followed close by with 18 markers of his own, including 4 triples. Renaldo Balkman suited up after an injury scare and added 11 points in 22 minutes, along with Justin Brownlee who also had 11.

With the win, Alab closes its campaign at 14-6, tied with Thailand’s Mono Vampire. However, Alab owns the tiebreaker which means that it now clinches the third seed. With top two teams Chong Son Kung Fu and Hong Kong Eastern both at 14-5 with one showdown left between them, Hong Kong must win in order for Alab to climb up one more time and clinch the outright semifinals berth.

The Scores

San Miguel Alab Pilipinas (101) – Raymundo 20, Parks 19, Javelona 18, Balkman 11, Brownlee 11, Domingo 10, Alabanza 6, Maierhofer 2, Sumalinog 2, Hontiveros 2

CLS Knights Indonesia (63) – Edwards 21, Williams 17, Lish 4, Nugroho 4, Wisnu 4, Gemilang 4, Enguio 4, Kurniawan 3, Hidayat 2, Baskoro 0, Utomo 0, Ardiansyah 0

Quarter Scores: 28-18, 56-30, 78-53, 101-63

STANDINGS (as of March 25, 2018)

1. Chongson Kung Fu 14-5

2. Hong Kong Eastern 14-5

3. San Miguel Alab Pilipinas 14-6

4. Mono Vampire 14-6

5. Singapore Slingers 12-8

6. Saigon Heat 10-10

7. Westports Malaysia Dragons 5-15

8. CLS Knights Indonesia 5-15

9. Formosa Dreamers 1-19

– Rappler.com