Five players breach double figures in the Che'lu-San Sebastian demolition

Published 3:36 PM, March 26, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – After a 3-week layoff, the Che’lu-SSC Revellers clinched the 4th playoff spot in the PBA D-League Aspirants' Cup, blowing out the lowly Batangas-EAC Generals by 39, 99-60, at the Ynares Sports Arena, Monday, March 26.

Although EAC opened the game 4-0, Che’lu answered immediately with a quick 9-0 run and never looked back. The game turned ugly in a hurry as Samboy De Leon, Allyn Bulanadi and Jayson David all waxed hot from downtown with two first-half triples each.

Only Cedrick Ablaza managed a decent run on the other end as the Revellers broke the game wide open at the half with a 21-point lead, 46-25.

Things only got worse in the second half as Che’lu’s Jeepy Faundo raised the lead past the 30-point mark at the end of the 3rd, 71-40. Bulanadi also jammed home a breakaway dunk, much to the delight of his teammates.

Not much changed in the 4th as the Revellers coasted to the easy win.

Five Che’lu players scored in double figures in this game, led by De Leon with 15 points and 5 rebounds. Ryan Costelo added a double-double with 13 points and 10 boards. Bulanadi also chipped in 13 markers with 3 triples.

For the Generals, only the team’s Cedricks breached double digits in scoring – Ablaza with 14 and De Joya with 10.

As a result of the Che’lu victory, Go for Gold-CSB Scratchers (4-6) and University of Perpetual Help Altas (3-7) have officially been eliminated.

The Scores:

Che’lu-SSC (99): De Leon 15, Costelo 13, Bulanadi 13, Batino 13, David 11, Siruma 8, Collado 8, Faundo 8, Capobres 6, Lao 3, Ilagan 1, Jeruta 0, Santos 0

Batangas-EAC (60): Ablaza 14, De Joya 10, Garcia 8, Dela Pena 5, Mendoza, J. 5, Bugarin 4, Mendoza, E. 4, Pate 4, Tampoc 4, Altamirano 2, Corilla 0, Maguilano 0, Martin 0, Estacio 0

Quarter scores: 25-14, 46-25, 73-40, 99-60

Standings (as of March 26, 2018)

^Akari-AdU 8-2

^CEU 8-2

^Marinerong Pilipino 7-2

^Che’Lu-SSC 7-3

Zark’s-LPU 6-4 (remaining: vs UPH)

Gamboa-St. Clare 5-4 (remaining games: Wangs, AMA)

Wangs-Letran 5-4 (remaining games: Gamboa, EAC)

*Go For Gold-CSB 4-6

*Perpetual 3-7

*AMA 1-7

*EAC 1-8

*JRU 1-8

^ - clinched playoffs

* - eliminated from contention

– Rappler.com