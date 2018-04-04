Batang Gilas, which drops to 1-1, must fight for a quarterfinals berth

MANILA, Philippines – The Australia Crocs kept rolling in the FIBA U16 Asia Championships, manhandling Batang Gilas, 82-52, at the Foshan Lingnan Mingzhu Gymnasium in China Wednesday, April 4.

The Australians were just better at every aspect of the contest, checking prime target Kai Sotto on defense and draining their perimeter shots on offense, thus also neutralizing the Filipinos’ size advantage down low.

Guadana Mclaude led all Gilas scorers with just 11 points and 3 rebounds on 3-of-6 (50%) shooting. Sotto added 9 points and 4 boards on a horrendous 1-of-10 (10%) shooting clip and 7-of-10 (70%) from the line.

Batang Gilas actually led 11-10, early on in the contest. But the Aussies baited Sotto and saddled him down with two quick fouls, which immediately turned into an 8-2 run to end the quarter for the Crocs, 18-13.

Smelling blood in the water, the Aussies jumped on the Filipinos’ high tendency to fumble the rock and turned Gilas’ miscues into easy points the other way. Luke Jackson manned the post for big boards while Wani Swaka Lo Buluk hounded the perimeter and denied shooters free points. At the half, the Crocs lead is up to 13, 38-25.

Changing courts at the half changed nothing for Gilas, as they were still getting roundly outplayed on both ends. In a perfect example, Kobe Williamson blocked the 7-foot-1 Sotto on one end and flung the ball back down for an easy Luke Travers jumper to clinch the 20-point lead, 52-31. Nothing changed in the fourth as the Aussies just answered everything the Filipinos threw at them.

Batang Gilas now drops to 1-1 and must fight for a quarterfinals spot instead of outright clinching it.

