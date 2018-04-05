Batang Gilas moves on to the quarterfinals against a dangerous Japan team

Published 2:52 PM, April 05, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – A day after a forgettable 30-point loss to Australia, Batang Gilas blew out its frustrations on a hapless Hong Kong squad, 103-61, at the FIBA U-16 Asia Tournament in Foshan Lingnan Mingzhu Gymnasium, Thursday, April 5.

Gilas moves on to the quarterfinals against a dangerous Japan team, which beat South Korea in a 76-73 thriller match on Wednesday, April 4.

Seven Gilas players scored in double-figures, led by Chris Calimag and reserve King Balaga with 12.

Kai Sotto made up for his 1/10 (10%) shooting against Australia with a double-double of 10 points and 11 rebounds on 3/6 (50%) shooting in just 10 minutes.

Terrence Fortea (11 points, 2/5 threes) and Forthsky Padrigao (11 points, 6 assists, 3/7 threes) showed glimpses of being perimeter threats that would be invaluable in a match against a trigger-happy Japan.

Knowing that Hong Kong just went through a 78-point mauling at the hands of home country China, the Filipino squad pounced early with a 31-18 opening quarter off solid contributions from Sotto, Mac Guadana, and Geoff Chiu. At the half, reserves and starters were seeing quality minutes en route to a comfortable 25-point advantage, 59-34.

With the game instantly out of reach, Gilas decided to have fun and opened the second half with a crushing alley-oop from Padrigao to the 7-foot-1 Sotto. It tried to make it two hoops in a row but Sotto got fouled instead for the free throws, both of which he sank for the 27-point lead, 63-36. Hong Kong simply had no shot at a comeback down the stretch as it bowed out quietly. – Rappler.com