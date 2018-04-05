The Falcons will face in the semis the winner of the Che'lu vs Gamboa St. Clare quarterfinals in the PBA D-League

Published 8:16 PM, April 05, 2018

MANILA, Philippine – The Akari-Adamson Falcons finished their maiden D-League venture at the very top after taking care of the scrappy JRU Heavy Bombers, 71-64, at the Ynares Sports Arena, Thursday, April 5.

With the win, the Falcons successfully clinched the first seed and the outright semifinals berth, joining fellow 9-2 contender Marinerong Pilipino.

However, things almost didn’t go as planned with Akari. With nothing to lose, the Heavy Bombers fought tooth-and-nail with the top-ranked Falcons in the first, only trailing by two, 20-22. It looked though as if Akari figured out JRU in the next quarter, with Sean Maganti’s 14 first half points leading the offense. On defense, meanwhile, the Falcons held the Heavy Bombers to 7 2nd quarter points en route to a huge 46-27 lead at the half.

JRU did not give up, however, at the second half. After being held to 7 points in the previous quarter, the Bombers gave the Falcons a taste of their own medicine, holding them this time to 10 third quarter markers. In turn, Paolo Pontejos and Jonathan Mendoza chipped in on offense for JRU, outscoring the entire Akari team with 11 combined points.

In the fourth, it was Jeckster Apinan’s turn to run the show. The big man completely took over with a personal 8-2 run, scaring Akari back to a mere 3-point lead, 58-55. However, Jerom Lastimosa was not ready to go down to a quarterfinals battle, and responded with 7 points down the stretch, including an and-one dagger to put the Falcons up for good, 70-60.

In the other two games of the triple-header, fifth-seed Gamboa St. Clare took care of cellar-dweller AMA while Wangs-Letran ended its campaign at seventh with a win over Batangas-EAC.

The quarterfinals begin on Tuesday, April 10, at the Pasig City Sports Center with twice-to-beat Che’lu-SSC facing Gamboa at 2PM and twice-to-beat CEU colliding with Zark’s-LPU at 4PM.

The Scores:

Akari-Adamson (71) – Maganti 15, Sarr 13, Lastimosa 11, Ahanmisi 7, Camacho 7, Catapusan 6, Espeleta 5, Pingoy 5, Bernardo 2, Buenaventura 0, Mojica 0, Saldivar 0, Macion 0

JRU (64) ­– Apinan 17, Pontejos 10, Porter 9, De Guzman 9, Mendoza 6, Grospe 5, Dela Virgen 4, Perez 2, Esguerra 2, Yu 0, Silvarez 0, Bordon 0

Quarter Scores: 22-20, 46-27, 56-47, 71-64

STANDINGS (as of April 5, 2018)

1. Akari-AdU 9-2 (faces winner of Che’lu vs Gamboa)

2. Marinerong Pilipino 9-2 (faces winner of CEU vs Zark’s)

3. CEU 8-3 (twice-to-beat vs Zark’s)

4. Che’Lu-SSC 7-4 (twice-to-beat vs Gamboa)

5. Gamboa-St. Clare 7-4

6. Zark’s-LPU 7-4

*7. Wangs-Letran 6-5

*8. Go For Gold-CSB 5-6

*9. Perpetual 3-8

*10. EAC 2-9

*11. JRU 2-9

*12. AMA 1-10

* - eliminated