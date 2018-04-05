San Juan Knights and Team Makati are the two other teams poised to join

Published 11:03 PM, April 05, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Laguna and Pasig became two of the four expansion teams set to see action next week in the Maharlika Pilipinas Baketball League (MPBL).

Pasig formalized its entry as an expansion squad on Tuesday, April 3. Laguna followed on Thursday, April 5, officially becoming the 12th member of the regional basketball league put up by Senator Manny Pacquiao.

Representatives of Laguna, which is being supported by Laguna Krah Pipes, were welcomed by MPBL officials headed by commissioner Kenneth Duremdes, assistant commissioner Satar Macantal and operations head Zaldy Realubit.

The contract signing was attended by co-team owner Sajid Añonuevo, team manager Teresita Alforque, and Vice Mayor Gel Alonte from the team’s LGU partner, Biñan City.

To be coached by Alex Angeles, Laguna vowed to come up with a competitive team, one that could match up with the original members of the league.

Two other expansion teams, the San Juan Knights and Team Makati, are expected to join said Commissioner Duremdes. – Rappler.com