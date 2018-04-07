Batang Gilas will face New Zealand for 3rd place in the 2018 FIBA U16 Asian Championships

Published 8:00 PM, April 07, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Batang Gilas will not see action in the championship of the 2018 FIBA U16 Asian Championships following a 54-60 loss to China in the semifinals at the Lingnan Mingzhu Gymnasium in Foshan, China, Saturday, April 7.

Kai Sotto dominated anew with another 20-20 performance of 26 points, 21 rebounds, and 6 blocks but it was not enough for the Philippines to hand China its first loss of the tournament.

Batang Gilas, which trailed by 12 points heading into the payoff period, 36-48, slowly clawed its way back into the contest and eventually narrowed the gap to just 3 points following back-to-back baskets from Sotto and Terrence John Fortea, 52-55.

However, a Sun Haoquin and one-play gave China a comfortable 60-53 lead with just 32.8 seconds remaining as Batang Gilas ran out of time for a last-ditch comeback attempt after Sotto split his freebies with 8.1 ticks remaining. – Rappler.com