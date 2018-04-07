Renaldo Balkman and Lawrence Domingo combine for 42 points as the Alab Pilipinas advance to the final four of the ASEAN Basketball League

Published 10:31 PM, April 07, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Alab Pilipinas claimed a spot in the semifinals of the ASEAN Basketball League with a 96-85 win over the Saigon Heat at the CIS Arena Saigon in Ho Cho Minh City Saturday, April 7.

Renaldo Balkman dropped a double-double of 21 points, 12 rebounds, and 3 steals as Alab swept the Heat in their best-of-3 quarterfinals duel to set a semifinals date with defending champions Hong Kong Eastern and Filipino-German Christian Standhardinger.

Lawrence Domingo also had 21 points on an ultra-efficient 9-of-10 shooting to go with 6 rebounds and 3 assists for Pilipinas, which broke the game wide open from slim 46-42 halftime lead to a 73-59 cushion heading into the final period.

Saigon showed resistance in the 4th quarter and trimmed its deficit to 8 points, 81-89, following a David Arnold triple with 1:41 minutes left but Alab built a lead to big to overcome.

Justin Brownlee had 18 points, 13 rebounds, 3 assists and two steals and Nico Javelon and Ray Parks Jr combined for 21 points, 13 rebounds and 7 assists in the win.

Alab displayed dominance inside, registering 50 points in the paint compared to Saigon's 22 and hauling down 35 more rebounds.

Akeem Scott paced the Heat with 22 points, 6 rebounds, 4 assists and 4 steals while Maxie Esho, who had monstrous 42-point outing in Game 1, was limited to a decent 20 markers.

The Scores:

Alab Pilipinas (96): Balkman 21, Domingo 21, Brownlee 18, Javelona 11, Parks 10, Raymundo 6, Urbiztondo 6, Hontiveros 3, Celiz 0, Sumalinog 0

Saigon Heat (85): Scott 22, Esho 20, Morgan 17, Arnold 14, S. Nguyen 6, Williams 6, H. Nguyen 0, To 0

Quarter scores: 28-27, 46-42, 73-59, 96-85

– Rappler.com