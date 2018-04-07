Alab sweeps Saigon in q'finals, sets semis date with Hong Kong
MANILA, Philippines – Alab Pilipinas claimed a spot in the semifinals of the ASEAN Basketball League with a 96-85 win over the Saigon Heat at the CIS Arena Saigon in Ho Cho Minh City Saturday, April 7.
Renaldo Balkman dropped a double-double of 21 points, 12 rebounds, and 3 steals as Alab swept the Heat in their best-of-3 quarterfinals duel to set a semifinals date with defending champions Hong Kong Eastern and Filipino-German Christian Standhardinger.
Lawrence Domingo also had 21 points on an ultra-efficient 9-of-10 shooting to go with 6 rebounds and 3 assists for Pilipinas, which broke the game wide open from slim 46-42 halftime lead to a 73-59 cushion heading into the final period.
You weren't ready for @PreciseLO Playoff Mode!— ABL (@aseanbasketball) April 7, 2018
The @AirAsia Player of the Game misses only one shot to finish with a season-high 21 points!#ABL8Playoffs#MakeHistory pic.twitter.com/i8NzMc2nRh
Saigon showed resistance in the 4th quarter and trimmed its deficit to 8 points, 81-89, following a David Arnold triple with 1:41 minutes left but Alab built a lead to big to overcome.
Justin Brownlee had 18 points, 13 rebounds, 3 assists and two steals and Nico Javelon and Ray Parks Jr combined for 21 points, 13 rebounds and 7 assists in the win.
Alab displayed dominance inside, registering 50 points in the paint compared to Saigon's 22 and hauling down 35 more rebounds.
To the Semifinals!— ABL (@aseanbasketball) April 7, 2018
San Miguel @AlabPilipinas sweeps the gritty @SaigonHeat by winning Game 2, 96-85.#ABL8Playoffs#MakeHistory pic.twitter.com/I9qvdSEUwK
Akeem Scott paced the Heat with 22 points, 6 rebounds, 4 assists and 4 steals while Maxie Esho, who had monstrous 42-point outing in Game 1, was limited to a decent 20 markers.
The Scores:
Alab Pilipinas (96): Balkman 21, Domingo 21, Brownlee 18, Javelona 11, Parks 10, Raymundo 6, Urbiztondo 6, Hontiveros 3, Celiz 0, Sumalinog 0
Saigon Heat (85): Scott 22, Esho 20, Morgan 17, Arnold 14, S. Nguyen 6, Williams 6, H. Nguyen 0, To 0
Quarter scores: 28-27, 46-42, 73-59, 96-85
– Rappler.com
