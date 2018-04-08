(UPDATED) Batang Gilas will see action again in the FIBA U17 World Cup in Argentina from June 30 to July 8

MANILA, Philippines (UPDATED) – Batang Gilas got off to a hot start but crumbled soon after as it absorbed a 60-76 romp from New Zealand to settle for 4th place in the 2018 FIBA U16 Asian Championships at the Foshan Lingnan Mingzhu Gymnasium in China on Sunday, April 8.

The Philippines took control early with a 14-9 lead before New Zealand turned the tide and zoomed to a 42-21 advantage at halftime.

The Filipinos would narrow the gap to 14 points, 36-50, in the second half. But the Kiwis broke the game wide open in the payoff period with a 74-47 cushion, their biggest of the game.

Terrence John Fortea paced Batang Gilas with 18 points, 3 rebounds, and 3 assists, while Kai Sotto, who delivered back-to-back 20-20 performances in the last two games, was limited to 13 points and 7 rebounds.

No other player breached double figures for Batang Gilas, which shot a dismal 31.2% from the field.

Marvin Williams-Dunn and Mitchell Dance starred for New Zealand with 17 and 16 points, respectively, while Jake McKinlay added 10 markers in the win.

Batang Gilas has a few months to gear up before it sees action in the FIBA U17 World Cup in Argentina, which will be held from June 30 to July 8.

The World Cup poses a tall order for the Filipinos, who will face top teams Croatia, France, and Argentina in Group D.

The Scores:

New Zealand (76): Williams-Dunn 17, Dance 16, McKinlay 10, Broughton 9, Cowie 6, To'o 6, Dixon 4, Payne 4, Perham 4, Trott 0

Philippines (60): Fortea 18, Sotto 13, Andrada 9, Padrigao 8, Cortez 5, Bautista 5, Lazaro 2, Chiu 0, Go 0, Guadana 0, Balaga 0

Quarter scores: 18-14, 42-21, 61-41, 76-60

