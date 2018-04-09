The 12th Filoil Flying V Premier Cup kicks off on April 21 at the Arena in San Juan

Published 4:23 PM, April 09, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – It's never too early to prepare.

Gilas Pilipinas' 23 for 2023 squad is gearing for the 2023 FIBA World Cup as early as possible as they join the country's top collegiate teams in the 12th Filioil Flying V Premier Cup.

The Philippine cadet team will face reigning UAAP champions Ateneo de Manila University Blue Eagles in second game of the tourney's opening day at the Arena in San Juan on April 21.

On the other hand, the rebuilding De La Salle University Green Archers will try to show their mettle against the vastly improved University of the Philippines Fighting Maroons in the first game at 4:30 p.m.

La Salle lost stars Ricci Rivero and Ben Mbala and champion coach Aldin Ayo in the off-season while UP will be parading new additions JD Tungcab and Bright Akhueti.

The 4 teams are part of Group A, which is also composed of San Beda University, National University, Mapua University, Emilio Aguinaldo College, University of Perpertual Help System Dalta and University of the East.

Group B, meanwhile, consists of Adamson University, Arellano University, Lyceum of the Philippines University, Jose Rizal University, Far Eastern University College of Saint Benilde, Colegio de San Juan de Letran, University of Santo Tomas and San Sebastian College-Recoletos.

The top 4 teams from each group will advance to the quarterfinals. – Rappler.com