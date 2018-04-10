Dhon Reverente delivers from the bench with a double-double output for Muntinlupa Cagers

Published 11:20 PM, April 10, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – It will be Muntinlupa versus Batangas City for the MPBL-Anta Rajah Cup championship.

The Angelis Resort-backed Cagers fought back from 14 points down before pulling off an 81-70 triumph over the Gamboa Coffee-supported Parañaque Patriots Tuesday night, April 10, before a jampacked crowd at the Muntinlupa Sports Complex.

The Cagers drew inspiration from the solid support of the hometown crowd and found an unlikely source of energy off the bench as Dhon Reverente played his best game of the conference.

Reverente came off the bench and finished with a double-double of 12 points and 12 rebounds. His point output matched his career-high while also recording career-high in rebounds. He provided the spark needed by the Cagers, who fought back from a 48-34 deficit before completing a comeback win.

Chito Jaime as expected carried the brunt of the offense of the Angelis Resort-backed Cagers as he finished with 22 points on top of six boards.

The Cagers also got their usual balance scoring game as Allan Mangahas poured in 18 markers, pulled down six rebounds and dished out five assists ina solid all-around game. Felix Apreku also had a monster game, scoring 11 and grabbing 16 boards.

Harold Arboleda led the Patriots with 18 points while team captain Jemal Vizcarra contributed 17. Juneric Baloria was limited to 11 markers.

With only a day to prepare, the Cagers will travel all the way to Batangas City on Thursday, April 12 at the start of their best-of-five championship series.

The Tanduay-backed Athletics had yet to lose at home and they want to carry that momentum heading to the championship series that has a format of two-two-one, which will give

Makati 6th expansion team

Makati became the 6th expansion club of the Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League, increasing the number of participating teams to 16.

On Tuesday night, April 10, the MPBL family welcomed the city of Makati as the newest member of the fledgling regional basketball league, which uses the home-and-away format.

MPBL officials headed by commissioner Kenneth Duremdes, assistant commissioner Satar Macantal, and operations head Zaldy Realubit joined Makati team owners Paolo Orbeta and Paolo Pineda and team manager Martin Arenas during the contract signing.

The other league newcomers are Pasig, San Juan, Laguna, Team Rizal and Manila.

According to Arenas, Makati is looking to field in a team composed mostly of citizens of Makati to be reinforced by five ex-pros. The group wil conduct tryouts April 14 and 15 at the Barangay San Isidro and the Makati Sports Complex from 12 noon to 3 p.m. – Rappler.com