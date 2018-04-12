SMART City Hoops adds a seniors division in its 2018 edition

Published 6:12 PM, April 12, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Since 2015, SMART City Hoops has organized basketball tournaments for the high school teams in Metro Manila. This time around, the league is adding a seniors division.

The 2018 SMART City Hoops Summer Classic will have an 25-Under division that will be composed of 6 of the top collegiate teams in the country.

"We decided to open the 25-Under division this year because the schools have been clamoring for an invitational tournament that will be held in a high-quality facility that is well-organized and has good competition," said City Hoops founder Homer Bautista.

Headlining the 6-team tournament are defending UAAP champions Ateneo Blue Eagles and NCAA runners-up Lyceum Pirates.

Joining them are the Letran Knights, the UP Fighting Maroons, the FEU Tamaraws, and the Saint Benilde Blazers.

The format of the tournament will be a single round robin. The top seeded team by the end of the elimination round will gain an outright berth to the finals that is scheduled to take place on May 19.

On the other hand, the second-seeded team will take on the 5th-ranked team while the 3rd-seeded team faces the 4th-ranked in the knockout phase. The winners will face each other in the win-or-go-home semi-final game.

"Hopefully, by next year we can increase the number of teams as we look to give the schools and their student-athletes an experience like never before," Bautista added.

For the Summer Classic, the league will stay true to its roots as it will still hold its age-group divisions. Besides the 25-Under invitational, City Hoops will host 6 other divisions, namely the Under-19, the Under-17, the Under-15, the Under-13, the Under-12, and the Under-10 tournaments.

City Hoops mainstays Lyceum, JRU, Letran, Xavier School, San Sebastian, La Salle Green Hills, San Beda-Alabang, San Benildo, and Claret School will continue to take part in the lower-division tournaments. Elizabeth Seton and Don Bosco-Makati complete the cast.

The tournament is set to begin on Saturday, April 14 as the FEU Tamaraws take on the Letran Knights at 2:30pm followed by the Lyceum Pirates-UP Fighting Maroons tilt at 4:00pm. All games will be held at the Indoor Court of Greenhills West in San Juan City. – Rappler.com