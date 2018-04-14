Hubert Cani scores a game-high 15 points, highlighted by a personal 9-0 run down the stretch to help the Far Eastern University Tamaraws nip the Colegio de San Juan de Letran Knights

Published 11:22 PM, April 14, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Hubert Cani took over late, lifting the Far Eastern University (FEU) Tamaraws to a 68-64 win over the retooled Colegio de San Juan de Letran Knights in the 25-Under division of the 2018 SMART City Hoops Summer Classic held at the indoor court of Greenhills West in San Juan City on Saturday, April 14.

"This is our second tournament since the UAAP. Ang goal namin this year (Our goal this year) is to get as many games as possible," Tamaraws head coach Olsen Racela said about joining this tournament presented by Chooks-to-Go.

Faced with a 5-point deficit midway through the final frame, it was FEU's battle-tested core that made sure that they would go home with the win.

"Well, the nice thing about this team is that any player can take charge at any moment," Racela said.

Behind new recruits Christian Fajarito, Bonbon Batiller, and Fran Yu, Letran was able to go on a 9-0 run to pick up a 57-52 lead.

Wendel Comboy was able to stop the bleeding with a 3-point play before Cani scored 9 straight points to gain a 64-57 lead with 1:15 left.

"Si Hubert took charge for us sa offense, while si Richard [Escoto] nag-take charge naman on defense," Racela explained. "Lahat naman are capable of stepping up. Hubert stepped up and the others recognized that, that is why they were giving him the ball."

(Hubert took charge for us on offense, while Richard took charge on defense. Everyone is capable of stepping up, Hubert stepped up and the others recognized, that that is why they were giving him the ball.)

Cani finished the game with a game-high 15 points on 6-of-8 shooting, while Escoto had 11 markers and 4 boards.

Former Adamson Baby Falcon EJ Agbong, who finished the game with 8 points spiked by two triples, tried to spark Letran but was too late.

Batiller paced Letran with 14 points, while Fajarito tallied a double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds.

Bong Quinto and Jeo Ambohot did not suit up for Letran. On the other hand, Prince Orizu was called up by Nigeria to play in the 2018 Commonwealth Games.

UP vs Lyceum

Meanwhile, Bright Akhuetie and the University of the Philippines Fighting Maroons took a dominant 88-68 wire-to-wire win over the Lyceum of the Philippines University Pirates.

With their PBA D-League campaign still ongoing, the Pirates decided to field a squad composed of their Team B players for the meantime.

Akhuetie, a transferee from Perpetual Help, towed UP with 18 points and 15 rebounds. Incoming super senior Paul Desiderio chimed in 17 markers.

UP led by as much as 32 points in the lopsided contest, 84-52, late in the final frame before settling for the 20-point victory.

Renzo Navarro made his debut for Lyceum, scoring 10 points in 20 minutes of game time. Kim Cinco and Casper Pericas led the Pirates with 11 points apiece.

On April 18, the Ateneo Blue Eagles will open their campaign against FEU in the first game, while the Fighting Maroons will take on the Knights afterwards.

The Scores:

First Game:

FEU 68 - Cani 15, Escoto 11, Inigo 8, Tolentino 6, Comboy 5, Tuffin 5, Bienes 4, Bayquin 3, Stockton 2, Ebona 2, Parker 2, Ramirez 2, Tchuente 2, Nunag 1, Jopia 0.

CSJL 64 - Batiller 14, Balanza 11, Fajarito 10, Agbong 8, Muyang 7, Celis 4, Yu 4, Galvelo 2, Villanueva 2, Reyson 1, Lociano 1, Valdez 0, Taladua 0, Balagasay 0, Banez 0, Mandreza 0.

Quarterscores: 16-14, 34-34, 48-48, 68-64.

Second Game:

UP 88 - Akhuetie 18, Desiderio 17, Murell 11, Manzo 7, Jaboneta 7, De Liano Ja. 7, Vito 6, Tungcab 6, Longa 3, Esparada 0.

LPU 68 - Cinco 11, Pericas 11, Navarro 10, Lawig 8, Remulla 8, Baltazar 6, Santos 5, Guinto 5, Salo 2, Barbero 2, Japzon 0, Mahinay 0, Valencia 0, Alamo 0.

Quarterscores: 25-18, 46-32, 69-49, 88-68. – Rappler.com