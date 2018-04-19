The Jawbreakers and Revellers topple top seeds, complete sweep of semifinal series

Published 8:36 PM, April 19, 2018

Zark’s-Lyceum and Che’Lu-San Sebastian arranged a championship showdown after shocking the top seeds in the the 2018 PBA D-League Aspirants’ Cup Finals on Thursday, April 19 at Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig.

Led by CJ Perez, the Zark’s-Lyceum Jawbreakers blew out the second-seeded Marinerong Pilipino Skippers, 102-89, to complete a 2-0 sweep of their semifinal series.

Perez unloaded a team-high 23 points and Mike Nzeusseu had 15 points to power the sixth-ranked Jawbreakers, who became the lowest-seeded team to ever reach the D-League finals.

Che’lu-San Sebastian Revellers also ousted the top-seeded Akari-Adamson Falcons, 93-90, after rallying from 19 points down.

Jeff Viernes fired a team-high 17 points to lead four players in double figures as the Revellers swept the best-of-three series.

The scores:

First Game

Che’Lu-SSC 93 – Viernes 17, Bulanadi 16, Ablaza 15, Calisaan 14, Siruma 7, Ilagan 7, David 5, Batino 5, Faundo 3, De Leon 2, Taganas 2

Akari-Adamson 90 – Maganti 29, Espeleta 12, Ahanmisi 11, Sarr 10, Pingoy 9, Camacho 6, Mojica 5, Lastimosa 4, Bernardo 4

Quarters: 18-31, 50-56, 73-73, 93-90

Second Game

Zark’s-LPU 102 – Perez 23, Nzeusseu 15, Ayaay 13, Pretta 12, Marcelino, JC. 10, Marcelino, JV. 8, Tansingco 8, Cinco 5, Baltazar 4, Serrano 2, Caduyac 2

Marinerong Pilipino 89 – Ayonayon 31, Tratter 13, Pasaol 12, Toth 11, Banal 7, Tolentino 5, Terso 4, Inigo 3, Babilonia 2, Robles 1

Quarters: 23-21, 45-45, 76-64, 102-89