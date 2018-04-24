The pro league partners with the Department of Foreign Affairs for the 'Passport On Wheels Services'

Published 3:28 PM, April 24, 2018

MANILA, Philippines - The PBA will again try to be of service to its throng of supporters.

The league is partnering with the Department of Foreign Affairs to hold the "Passport On Wheels Services" as its way of extending help to basketball fans who are either applying or renewing for a new passport.

The offer though, will be limited to the first 300 fans.

For one to qualify, applicants need to get certification from the team manager or the liason officer of any of the league ballclubs as a way of proving he or she is a certified PBA fan.

Once a certification has been issued, the paper will be submitted to the league office for applicant to receive and accomplished the required application form.

Commissioner Willie Marcial said the program is part of the PBA project through DFA Secretary Allan Peter Cayetano, who is also an avid basketball supporter. – Rappler.com