As Philippine sports’ power couple celebrates its 3rd anniversary this month, Kiefer shares more ‘Kiefly’ moments

Published 2:19 PM, April 25, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The vibe in the air changes as the smile on his face expands. Here’s Kiefer Ravena, multiple time collegiate MVP and champion and household name in Philippine basketball, a PBA legend-in-the-making, bared. Countless of battles where he’s kept his emotions in check, but this time, in another type of court, his glee spills all over.

Something alters in Ravena when the topic moves to Alyssa Valdez, his girlfriend and bestfriend, a legend in her own field. The professionalism with carefully-crafted answers is replaced by something a little more boyish, like a teen getting the chance to talk about his crush.

In many ways, nearly 3 years into the relationship, that’s how it still feels. Rainbows and butterflies.

“It’s more of being and knowing what our priorities are,” he goes into how the two manage to find time together in between busy schedules.

After all, life isn’t an open highway when your nicknames are “The Phenom.”

“For example, if we have early morning practice we know we can’t hang out outside… so instead of doing that, we try to take out food, just eat dinner at home, probably watch TV, TV series, or movies.”

The usual viewing of choice? Korean drama. “Gotta do what you gotta do,” he laughs at the thought.

Heading out together doesn’t just mean the usual whispers or stares. It also comes with photo and autograph requests. With time for togetherness already so scarce, it’s no secret accommodating requests from fans can hinder that spare time.

“It’s part of our lives and we’ve embraced it,” Ravena says, without any hint of regret. After all, fans travel long journeys just for brief moments with these stars. How can they not be awed by that?

“I think I get the easier part when it comes to that, especially when I’m with her,” Kiefer admits. “Alyssa gets all the pictures and everything.” When asked who’s the more popular one when they’re out, Ravena says it’s not even a question.

But here’s one thing left needing of an answer:

Will he ever like watching K-Pop? – Rappler.com

(On the second part of Rappler’s one-on-one conversation with Kiefer Ravena, he discusses his relationship with Alyssa Valdez and how they spend time together. Watch the video above for more.

Check out the first part of the interview here.)