Sensational all season, Bobby Ray Parks Jr posts averages of 15.2 points, 4.4 rebounds and 3.5 assists for Alab Pilipinas

Published 8:29 PM, April 25, 2018

STA. ROSA, Laguna – For the second straight season, San Miguel Alab Pilipinas captain Bobby Ray Parks, Jr. bagged the Asean Basketball League (ABL) Local Most Valuable Player on Wednesday, April 25.

The former National University (NU) star averaged 15.2 points, 4.4 rebounds and 3.5 assists this season. Along with World Imports Renaldo Balkman and Justin Brownlee, Parks helped steer his squad to a 14-6 finish in the regular season and a sterling 5-0 start in the playoffs, including convincing sweeps of Saigon Heat and former defending champion Hong Kong Eastern Long Lions.

Recently, Parks played a key role in Alab's 143-130 Game 1 overtime victory over Finals foe Mono Vampire, scoring 10 of his 27 points – a new ABL finals scoring record for a local player – in a crucial fourth-quarter charge before fouling out.

Balkman also won the ABL Co-Defensive Player of the Year with Singapore Slingers anchor Christien Charles. The former NBA player netted defensive averages of 2.2 steals and 1.9 blocks for Alab, while 3-time DPOY Charles swatted a league-high 2.9 shots per contest. – Rappler.com