Published 7:08 PM, April 28, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The trio of Bobby Ray Parks Jr, Justin Brownlee and Renaldo Balkman combined for 81 points as Alab Pilipinas shrugged off a homecourt disadvantage to topple Mono Vampire, 99-93, in Game 3 of the ABL finals at the Stadium29 in Bangkok, Thailand on Saturday, April 28.

Parks buried 6 triples en route to 30 points, Brownlee finished with 27 points and 12 rebounds and Balkman chalked up 24 points and 16 rebounds to lift Alab to a 2-1 lead in the best-of-5 championship series.

It was a nip-and-tuck battle throughout before Alab caught fire late in the 3rd quarter to swing a 67-all deadlock to a 75-67 advantage thanks to back-to-back Parks and Josh Urbiztondo treys.

Parks, who also had 5 rebounds and two steals, then sank two straight 3-pointers midway through the 4th period for a 93-86 cushion until the Vampire narrowed the gap to just 3 points off Mike Singletary and Teerawat Chanthachon layups, 90-93.

Nevertheless, Alab did not fold in the endgame. Parks drilled in a jumper from midrange while Lawrence Domingo converted a reverse layup over the outstretched arms of 7-foot-4 Sam Deguara to seal the deal for Pilipinas with 20 seconds left.

Singletary paced Mono with 29 points, 5 rebounds and 4 assists while Deguara added 19 points and 14 rebounds.

Filipino Paul Zamar chipped in 16 points, 6 rebounds and 6 assists in the loss.

Alab Pilipinas seeks to finish the series in Game 4 on April 30 at the same venue. – Rappler.com