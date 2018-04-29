The Filipinos will face Russia, Brazil, Mongolia and Canada in Group C of the tournament

Published 7:19 PM, April 29, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Four PBA players will don the national colors in the 2018 FIBA 3x3 World Cup.

San Miguel Beermen's Christian Standhardinger, GlobalPort Batang Pier's Stanley Pringle and TNT KaTropa's Troy Rosario and Roger Pogoy were chosen to lead the Philippine team.

Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas president Al Panlilio announced on Sunday, April 29, that the 4 will be representing the country in the annual tourney which the Philippines will host from June 8 to 12 at the Philippine Arena in Bulacan.

The Philippines will be joined by Russia, Brazil, Mongolia and Canada in Group C.

Meanwhile, Afril Bernardino, Jack Danielle Animam, Gemma Miranda and Janine Pontejos will see action in Group D of the women's division, where the Philippines will battle against Spain, Germany, Netherlands and Hungary.

