The Thailand-based squad defends its home court this time around

Published 6:40 PM, April 30, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The Mono Vampire Basketball Club successfully defended home court when it mattered most, dropping the San Miguel Alab Pilipinas, 88-83, at Stadium29 in Bangkok on Monday, April 30, to force a winner-take-all Game 5 back in Sta. Rosa, Laguna.

Heritage import Paul Zamar drained a floater with 17.9 seconds left in regulation to put Mono up by 5, 88-83. Prior to this, the Thailand-based Mono team opened the 4th quarter with a 10-2 run, 79-71, on the back of 7-foot-5 Sam Deguara’s 6 points in the paint. However, the duo of Renaldo Balkman and Bobby Ray Parks Jr fished key fouls and drained their free throws to inch with 3, 86-83, in the final minute.

Midway through the 3rd, Mono gained steam once again with a running triple from Singletary for the 6 point lead, 62-56, but Pamboy Raymundo answered in kind with his own pull-up trey. Justin Brownlee capped off an 11-5 Alab response with a banking layup, 67-66. Both teams knotted the game at 69 entering the fourth.

Mono broke off with an 8-point lead, 42-34 late in the second quarter, causing Coach Jimmy Alapag to call for time. This timeout worked wonders for the visiting squad as Brownlee and Parks drained triples in consecutive possessions to inch back within two, 42-40. Mono entered the half just up 3, 45-42.

Balkman and Brownlee completely dropped the ball – literally – as they combined for 9 of Alab’s 12 turnovers in the first quarter. Balkman had more giveaways (5) than points (4) to open the game as the home team went ahead by 5 to end the first, 23-18. – Rappler.com