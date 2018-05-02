Joe Silva replaces Derrick Pumaren as the Red Warriors' tactician

Published 6:45 PM, May 02, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – UAAP juniors champion coach Joe Silva will try to turn the University of the East's fortunes around as the new head coach of the Red Warriors.

Silva, who steered the Ateneo de Manila University Blue Eaglets to two UAAP titles, is set to take over the Red Warriors following Derrick Pumaren's exit.

He confirmed the development on his Twitter account on Wednesday, May 2.

"#bombaue #trusttheprocess #family," wrote Silva.

Silva also expressed his gratitude to Ateneo, where he spent 14 years of his life.

"Thank you for the best 14 yrs of my life. I will always be grateful to ateneo. Obf always," tweeted the tactician.

Silva, who helped the Blue Eaglets reach the Promised Land this season, hopes to bring the same magic in UE, which last played in the Final Four in 2009. – Rappler.com