Ray Parks puts on another show as actor Xiam Lim also debuts in Mandaluyong’s 43-point rout of Pasig

Published 6:47 PM, July 06, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The Mandaluyong El Tigre continued their winning ways in the Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League (MPBL) Datu Cup, drubbing the Pasig Pirates, 98-55, in the Ateneo Blue Eagle Gym in Quezon City on Thursday, July 5.

Ray Parks flirted with a quadruple-double with 20 points, 11 rebounds, 10 assists and 7 steals in just 23 minutes of play.

"It was a great team effort," said Parks. "My teammates were looking for me and they knocked down shots. It was a great team effort."

"We still have a lot to learn right now, so we'll use this as a stepping stone to build to the next game," he added after El Tigre's 43-point victory.

The game also saw the debut of showbiz star Xian Lim in the navy blue El Tigre colors, finishing with 6 points and 5 rebounds in 15 minutes of action.

Xian Lim enters the game for the MPBL's Mandaluyong El Tigre! He splits his free-throws for a huge 36-14 Manda lead. @RapplerSports pic.twitter.com/t9s1pZY9dk — JR Isaga (@JRnalistic) July 5, 2018

Mandaluyong coach Mac Cuan hopes that Lim could open his busy schedule for more game time with the El Tigre.

"Hopefully [he can play more], he said. "He's been practicing well. He's a tough kid, as you can see. He doesn't back down."

Mandaluyong opened the contest with Parks scoring 9 points in a 16-0 run, effectively sealing their advantage the rest of the way.

A Lim layup followed by a wide-open Axel Torres triple gave El Tigre a whopping 50-point lead, 93-43, at the 9:12 mark of the 4th quarter.

Mandaluyong's 43-point victory is the largest winning margin in the Datu Cup.

The feat came just a game after Parks set a league-record 15 assists in a performance where he also became the second player in league history to record a triple-double.

Andoy Estrella of the Quezon City Capitals recorded the league's first triple-double with 11 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists last January 30 in the Rajah Cup. – Rappler.com