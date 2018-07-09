Jorey Napoles puts up a double-double of 19 points and 11 rebounds, while Robbie Manalang chips in another 19 points for the Skippers

Published 5:30 PM, July 09, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Marinerong Pilipino halted Che'Lu Bar & Grill's 5-game winning streak with a 91-83 triumph in the 2018 PBA D-League Foundation Cup at the Ynares Sports Arena on Monday, July 9.

Jorey Napoles put up a double-double performance of 19 points and 11 rebounds to pace the Skippers, who improved to 3rd place with a 4-3 record.

Robbie Manalang chipped in another 19 points, while Abu Tratter and Javi Gomez de Liaño churned out 13 and 10 points apiece in the win.

“We want to be consistent in this, na 'yung statement namin (with our statement) to the team, that if we have to go through an eye of a needle, we will do that. But we will take everyone with us, we're not going to leave anybody behind," said Skippers head coach Koy Banal.

It was nip-and-tuck battle in the first half until Marinerong Pilipino broke the game wide open and led 41-24. But the Revellers would not end the half without a fight as they unloaded a 14-6 run to close the gap at 9 points, 38-47.

Key cog Jay Collado's exit due to a hurt knee made it harder for Che'Lu to narrow the gap with the Skippers dropping another 11-0 bomb, led by Napoles and Manalang, for an 85-69 advantage.

Che'Lu unloaded 7 unanswered points in the final two minutes thanks to Kent Lao, but to no avail.

The game was not short of fireworks, with Jordan Sta Ana and Kimley Medina figuring in a verbal altercation, which saw the latter thrown out for receiving his second technical foul.

Jeff Viernes led the Revellers, who remained at the top spot despite falling to 5-2, with 19 points, 3 rebounds, and 3 assists. Collado tallied 10 points and 5 assists, while Lao and Jason Melano chipped in 9 points apiece.

TNT reserve Levi Fernandez, who made his debut for Che'Lu, contributed 9 points and two rebounds.

The Scores:

Marinerong Pilipino (91): Napoles 19, Manalang 19, Tratter 13, Gomez de Liano 10, Jackson 9, Thiele 9, Medina 5, Ndiaye 4, Johnson 0

Che'Lu Bar & Grill (83): Vierbes 19, Collado 10, Lao 9, Melano 9, Hernandez 9, Bitoon 8, Flores 5, Taganas 4, Sta. Ana 4, Siruma 3, Ochea 2, Mallari 1, Ng 0

Quarter scores: 23-12, 47-38, 72-62, 91-83

– Carla Molina/Rappler.com