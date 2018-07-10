Mbala ends his stint with Chorale Roanna Basket in France to go back to Asia

MANILA, Philippines – It has been a worldwide trip for two-time reigning UAAP MVP Ben Mbala since leaving the De La Salle University (DLSU) Green Archers.

The 6-foot-7 big man is now taking his talents from Chorale Roanne Basket in France to the Thunders Samsung in South Korea, per his official Facebook page.

Since leaving the pit of Mayhem under Aldin Ayo – who has also left La Salle for the University of Santo Tomas (UST) – the versatile Cameroonian athlete has gained international attention.

He most recently played for Mexican pro league team Fuerza Regia de Monterrey and represented his home country Cameroon in the 2017 FIBA Afrobasket tournament. There, he turned heads and led his countrymen with team-highs of 21.7 points and 9.3 rebounds per game.

Aside from his new commitment to South Korea, “Big Ben” also suited up for the second leg of Cameroon’s FIBA World Cup Qualifiers after missing the first window due to La Salle obligations. There, the Yaounde native averaged 13.4 points and 4 rebounds with a 2-1 win-loss slate.

Although Mbala and the Archers lost in 3 finals games last season against blood rival Ateneo de Manila University (ADMU) Blue Eagles, he already brought La Salle a championship the year prior in Season 79, also against Ateneo. – Rappler.com