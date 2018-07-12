Jeff Viernes erupts for 35 points as the Revellers keep the Titans winless

Published 9:30 PM, July 12, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Jeff Viernes exploded for 35 points as the Che’Lu Bar & Grill Revellers rolled past the AMA Online Titans, 139-101, in the PBA D-League Foundation Cup on Thursday, July 12 at the Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig City.

New recruit Levi Hernandez also came up big for the Revellers, collecting 22 points, 6 rebounds and 4 assists.

Despite the 38-point blowout, Revellers head coach Stevenson Tiu said he wants the team to be more consistent.

"Yung intensity, varies from [team to team] na kalaban natin (The intensity when we play, it varies from team to team, it depends on our opponent," said Tiu, noting it's a bad habit the team should kick off.

Jason Melano and Chris Bitoon also contributed 12 points apiece for the Revellers, who improved their record to 6-2.

From a close match early in the first frame, the Revellers pulled away and stretched their lead by 18 points at halftime, 60-42.

The Titans tried trimming the lead with 10 unanswered points in the 3rd canto behind Juan Carlo Garcia, Andre Paras, and Lance Serrano, 89-72, but the Revellers soon arrested the spurt.

Tiu, however, thinks the Revellers still need to bolster their squad.

“So far, one more big man sana. Medyo kulang kami sa rotation sa big man (So far we need one more big man. We're short on our big-man rotation),” he said.

Paras led the Titans with a double-double output of 16 points and 12 rebounds. Ken Soriano and Garcia tallied 15 points each while Fil-Canadian Owen Graham also posted a double-double performance of 13 points and 13 rebounds.

The Scores:

Che’Lu Bar & Grill (139) – Viernes 35, Hernandez 22, Melano 12, Bitoon 12, Collado 11, Siruma 10, Ng 9, Flores 8, Lao 5, Taganas 5, Mallari 4, Sta. Ana 4, Ochea 2.

AMA Online Education (101) – Paras 16, Garcia 15, Soriano 15, Graham 13, Jordan 9, Matillano 8, Escalambre 7, Serrano 6, Calma 5, Nacpil 3, Sabile 2, Rivera 2, Barde 0, Alao 0.

Quarter Scores: 29-20,60-42, 99-83, 139-101.

– Carla Molina/Rappler.com