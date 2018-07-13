The former National University standout earns another Player of the Week honor for his triple-double effort

Published 12:24 PM, July 13, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – One month down for the largest basketball league in the country and some teams are starting to separate themselves from the rest with their excellent play. Here’s the complete rundown for Week 4 of the Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League (MPBL).

Player of the Week: Bobby Ray Parks, Jr.

Week Performance: 20 points, 10 rebounds, 11 assists, 7 steals

It was an easy pick for Week 4’s Player of the Week as reigning two-time Asean Basketball League (ABL) local MVP Bobby Ray Parks, Jr. flirted with a quadruple-double in the Mandaluyong El Tigre’s 98-55 bulldozing of the Pasig Pirates last July 6 at the Ateneo Blue Eagle Gym in Quezon City. (READ: MPBL: Parks flirts with quadruple-double)

The former UAAP MVP from the National University (NU) Bulldogs looked like he didn’t even break a sweat as he completed the league’s second triple-double in just 23 minutes of action. He spent a majority of the second half cheering his debuting teammate whom you may have heard of.

Xian Lim debuts for Mandaluyong

The only thing that could overshadow a near-quadruple-double performance was the debuting actor-slash-player Xian Lim.

Lim played 15 minutes, and it was an efficient stretch too, as Lim tallied 6 points, 6 rebounds and a block including a three-pointer.

Not bad for a debut performance. Now we just need to wait for the epic clash between him and Marikina’s Gerald Anderson. Unfortunately, there is still no date on when that battle will happen, but surely, the venue will be packed with tons of adoring fans. Ready your earmuffs for that one.

Week 4 Results: July 3-9

July 3, Tuesday

Pampanga Lanterns def. Bacoor Strikers, 81-80

Paranaque Patriots def. Cebu City Sharks, 81-73

July 4, Wednesday

Muntinlupa Cagers def. Zamboanga Valientes, 85-69

Imus Bandera def. Marikina Shoemasters, 72-71

July 5, Thursday

Mandaluyong El Tigre def. Pasig Pirates, 98-55

Quezon City Capitals def. GenSan Warriors, 77-72

July 6, Friday

Bataan Risers def. Davao Occ. Tigers, 91-88

Laguna Heroes def. Navotas Clutch, 74-61

STANDINGS

Muntinlupa Cagers 3-0 San Juan Knights 3-0 Paranaque Patriots 2-0 Bataan Risers 2-1 Batangas City Athletics 2-1 Caloocan Supremos 2-1 Davao Occ. Tigers 2-1 Makati Skyscrapers 2-1 Mandaluyong El Tigre 2-1 Manila Stars 2-1 Laguna Heroes 2-1 Navotas Clutch 2-1 Bacoor Strikers 1-1 Bulacan Kuyas 1-1 Pampanga Lanterns 1-1 Gen. Santos Warriors 1-2 Imus Bandera 1-2 Marikina Shoemasters 1-2 Pasay Voyagers 1-2 Quezon City Capitals 1-2 Valenzuela Classic 1-2 Zamboanga Valientes 1-2 Basilan Steel 0-2 Cebu City Sharks 0-2 Rizal Crusaders 0-3 Pasig Pirates 0-3

