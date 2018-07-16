The Skippers pocket their 5th win with a come-from-behind triumph over the Generals

Published 7:04 PM, July 16, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Marinerong Pilipino clawed its way back from 18 points down to repulse Batangas-Emilio Aguinaldo College (EAC), 80-74, in the 2018 PBA D-League Foundation Cup at the Ynares Sports Arena on Monday, July 16.

Trevis Jackson finished with 20 points and 6 rebounds, while Jorey Napoles chipped in 10 points and 13 rebounds as the Skippers turned the tide in the final quarter en route to their 5th win in 8 games.

Trailing 52-66, Marinerong Pilipino dropped a 16-4 bomb in the last frame to make it a two-point lead before back-to-back layups from Irven Palencia and Kim Medina marked the team's first lead of the game since the maiden period, 74-72.

The Skippers, also powered by Robbie Manalang's 11 points and 3 boards, kept the Generals at bay in the final minutes to secure the win.

"I can't believe it. [With] positive attitude comes positive results," said Marinerong Pilipino head coach Koy Banal.

"We prepared well for this game because we know [that] by winning in today's ball game, we will be able to make it to the playoffs whatever happens," he added, as team came within a win of entering the playoffs.

The Generals erected a 15-4 run in the first half to gain a 13-point advantage, 37-24, and ended halftime leading 43-33.

"The starters should dictate the tempo, should set the tone. But we were not able to do that, medyo nag-kanya-kanya (they played selfishly)," added Banal.

"The reminder to them in the second half [was] that you will not be in this team if you are not a winner. Winners find a way to win, and that's what they [did]."

Clark Bautista paced Batangas-EAC with 15 points while Earvin Mendoza contributed 12 points off the bench.

Oliver Arim and Michael Mabulac scored 11 and 8 points, respectively, in the losing effort.

The Scores:

Marinerong Pilipino (80) – Jackson 20, Manalang 11, Napoles 10, Palencia 10, Medina 9, Tratter 7, Johnson 6, Thiele 3, Ndiaye 2, Liwag 2

Batangas-EAC (74) – Bautista 15, Mendoza 12, Arim 11, Mabulac 8, Bulawan 7, Saldana 5, Tabi 4, De oya 4, De Guzman 4, Dela Pena 3, Derige 1

Quarter scores: 18-20, 33-43, 48-65, 80-74

– Carla Molina/Rappler.com