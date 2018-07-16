The Blue Eagles fail to earn a win against rival South Korea

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippines-Ateneo Blue Eagles failed to ride on their winning momentum as they fell to Asian basketball giant South Korea, 73-90, on Monday, July 16, in the 2018 William Jones Cup.

Thirdy Ravena led the Blue Eagles's offense with 14 points, 4 rebounds and 3 assists, while Angelo Kouame flirted with a double-double of 16 rebounds and 8 points.

Ricardo Ratcliffe and Heo Ilyoung scored 15 points apiece to lead South Korea's balanced scoring effort.

South Korea spelled a difference in team assists, outpassing the Blue Eagles 30-12.

The Blue Eagles were trailing by 10 points, 60-70, heading into the final frame. With less than 5 minutes remaining in the game, Ateneo missed back-to-back triples in its attempts to cut the deficit.

South Korea's 7-0 run stretched the lead to 16 points, 87-71, with 2:03 left to play and continued to limit the Blue Eagles offense to close out the game.

Gilas Pilipinas lost to South Korea by 32 points, 86-118, in the 2017 FIBA Asia Cup quarterfinals.

The Ateneo Blue Eagles will be facing Canada on Tuesday, July 17, at 3 pm. – Rappler.com