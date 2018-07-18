After gaining social media attention, the 22-year-old Gilas Cadet plans to do more on and off the court

Published 8:20 PM, July 18, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – After graduating from Wake Forest University last May, Gilas Cadet Troy Rike packed up his bags and flew straight to the Philippines, hardly expecting the string of events that would unfold.

By early July, the 22-year-old Filipino-American garnered social media attention after shielding Aussie Christopher Goulding from an angry mob during the infamous brawl that erupted between Gilas Pilipinas and the Australia Boomers in the FIBA World Cup Asian Qualifiers.

Rappler gets to know more about Rike and what he wants to achieve in the Philippines both on and off the court. – Rappler.com