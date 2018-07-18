The Mandaluyong El Tigre edge the Navotas Clutch while the Bataan Risers nip the Bataan Risers

Published 11:46 PM, July 18, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The Mandaluyong El Tigre stretched their winning streak to 3 games after edging the Navotas Clutch, 59-55, in the 2018 Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League (MPBL) Datu Cup at the Bataan People’s Center on Wednesday, July 18.

Ray Parks, a two-time Most Valuable Player in the ASEAN Basketball League, led Mandaluyong with 19 points and 8 rebounds and hit the bucket that gave El Tigre the lead before two Jonathan Boholano freebies secured the win.

Player of the Game Gian Abrigo chipped in a double-double of 10 points and 13 rebounds while JR Alabanza and Prince Rivero combined for 15 markers.

Mandaluyong zoomed to a 10-0 start before Navotas regained its footing and knotted the score at 29-all.

Monbert Arong held the top score for Navotas with 12 points, along with with 8 rebounds. Rey Publico scored 9 points and 7 rebounds.

D-League standouts Levi Hernandez from Che’Lu Bar & Grill and Kris Porter of Go for Gold chipped in 8 points apiece.

Bataan Risers vs GenSan Warriors

In the second game, the Bataan Risers capitalized on their homecourt to eke out a 62-58 win over the GenSan Warriors.

Pamboy Raymundo finished with 12 points, 5 assists and 4 rebounds to lead Bataan while Jeepy Faundo churned out 9 points, all coming in the final frame alone.

John Bryon Villarias and Gary David chipped in 8 points each from the bench in the win.

With the Risers leading 60-56, Raymundo coolly sank his free throws for good measure.

Christopher Masaglang paced the Warriors with 15 points, 5 rebounds and 3 assists while Delmar Mahaling tallied 13 points and 8 rebounds and John Orbeta contributed 11 points and 5 rebounds in the loss. – Carla Molina/Rappler.com